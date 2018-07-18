Follow Us:
Melania Trump’s expression after meeting Putin is giving Twitterati ‘chills’

In the six-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, Melania Trump's smiling face instantly switches to that of an absolute horror once she is done greeting Vladimir Putin.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2018 7:54:38 pm
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, vladimir putin, Trump Putin meeting, Melania expression, Melania viral video, indian express, indian express news Twitterati can’t seem to get enough of Melania Trump’s facial expression. (Source: srmduke87/Twitter)
The long-awaited meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump created quite a buzz across the world. Interestingly, this time as well people managed to find something off with the first lady Melania Trump’s conduct.

ALSO READ | Melania Trump wears ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket on visit to migrant children, courts controversy

Shared by Twitter account @smrduke87 is a video of Melania shaking hands with Putin. However, it is her expression that has got everyone talking. In the six-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, Melania’s smiling face changes immediately after she is done greeting Putin.

Though only Melania knew exactly what was going on in her mind at that moment, it surely did not stop people from speculating. While some felt she feared the men in the room, others stated that she probably did not want to stretch her facelift. Here are some of the reactions that the clip received:

What do you have to say about Melania Trump’s expression? Tell us in the comments section below.

