Melania Trump’s expression after meeting Putin is giving Twitterati ‘chills’

Twitterati can’t seem to get enough of Melania Trump’s facial expression. (Source: srmduke87/Twitter) Twitterati can’t seem to get enough of Melania Trump’s facial expression. (Source: srmduke87/Twitter)

The long-awaited meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump created quite a buzz across the world. Interestingly, this time as well people managed to find something off with the first lady Melania Trump’s conduct.

ALSO READ | Melania Trump wears ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket on visit to migrant children, courts controversy



Shared by Twitter account @smrduke87 is a video of Melania shaking hands with Putin. However, it is her expression that has got everyone talking. In the six-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, Melania’s smiling face changes immediately after she is done greeting Putin.

OMG I was looking for this all day – they finally just showed it on MSNBC

Watch her face!! pic.twitter.com/nBSEKshhlJ — SRM_MD❄️🌵❄️ (@srmduke87) July 17, 2018

Though only Melania knew exactly what was going on in her mind at that moment, it surely did not stop people from speculating. While some felt she feared the men in the room, others stated that she probably did not want to stretch her facelift. Here are some of the reactions that the clip received:

She looks like she just stared into the eyes of evil…. — Valerie (@7bugglettes) July 17, 2018

That look gives me chills! — jay jackson (@jaygramma) July 17, 2018

She doesn’t want to stretch her facelift. She has to be careful with too much fake smiling post surgery. #TrumpTreason — Leia’s Gammy (@KathyMarie355) July 17, 2018

Her face has to quickly snap back to that expression or else it will ruin her recent facelift. pic.twitter.com/4wi8dMto53 — Blurt Nobrain (@blurtnobrain) July 17, 2018

The only one in the room who understands how dangerous this man actually is. — Sir Aaron McCord (@Armor_10) July 17, 2018

What do you have to say about Melania Trump’s expression? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd