Melania Trump unveils white Christmas decorations for White House, here’s how people reacted

Melania Trump unveiled this year’s Christmas decorations at the White House with a short video, which was shared on her official Twitter handle Monday.

After receiving backlash for the choice of decorations last year, this year’s decorations were more sober and brighter. Melania also revealed this year’s theme titled “The Spirit of America” which claims to be a “beautiful exhibit of patriotism”.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

The video features the 49-year-old First Lady walking through the White House while examining the decorations. This year’s decorations include multiple decorated trees, and also a replica of the White House.

Reports said that the arrangements were installed by several volunteers and the decorations will be up for public display through December.

According to a White House statement, the choice of decorations by the First Lady were described as “celebrating the courageous individuals who have shaped our country and kept the American spirit alive.”

Here are some of the reactions to this year’s Christmas arrangements at the White House:

Excess anyone? American taxpayer money — whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) December 2, 2019

Phenomenal, class as always 💯 Merry Christmas 🇺🇸 — 🤠 #Trump2020 🇺🇸 Rapid Response Czar (@THETXEMBASSY) December 2, 2019

Light bulbs are not patriotism. — Kim (@kim) December 2, 2019

If you knew anything about Christmas, you’d know it has nothing to do with patriotism. If you knew anything about patriotism, you wouldn’t be married to a traitorous monster. Happy Holidays… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 3, 2019

AMAZINGLY GORGEOUS! Thank you! You make the White House stunning! — judy johnson (@jaeu2) December 3, 2019

I’m calling BS on anyone in the Trump family playing Scrabble. pic.twitter.com/Js1KApx3BU — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) December 3, 2019

How is a Christmas tree an “exhibit of patriotism”? What even is an “exhibit of patriotism”? — Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) December 2, 2019

Breathtaking Melania..Thank you for bringing Christmas back to the people’s house the way it should be…..grateful for you❤️ — Brenda Cohee (@Brenbo01) December 2, 2019

Last year, the First Lady opted for a blood-red theme which garnered backlash as people compared it with a “blood bath”. With the theme “American Treasures,” the White House had multiple red Christmas trees.

