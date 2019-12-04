Follow Us:
Melania Trump unveils white Christmas decorations for White House, here’s how people reacted

After receiving backlash for the choice of decorations last year, this year's decorations were more sober and brighter. Melania Trump revealed this year's theme titled "The Spirit of America" which claims to be a "beautiful exhibit of patriotism".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2019 12:05:52 pm
Melania Trump, Melania Trump unveils this year Christmas decorations, White House Christmas decoration, 2019 Christmas, Trending, Indian Express news The video features the 49-year-old touring the decked up white house while giving a glimpse of the decoration.

Melania Trump unveiled this year’s Christmas decorations at the White House with a short video, which was shared on her official Twitter handle Monday.

Watch the video here:

The video features the 49-year-old First Lady walking through the White House while examining the decorations. This year’s decorations include multiple decorated trees, and also a replica of the White House.

Reports said that the arrangements were installed by several volunteers and the decorations will be up for public display through December.

According to a White House statement, the choice of decorations by the First Lady were described as “celebrating the courageous individuals who have shaped our country and kept the American spirit alive.”

Here are some of the reactions to this year’s Christmas arrangements at the White House:

Last year, the First Lady opted for a blood-red theme which garnered backlash as people compared it with a “blood bath”. With the theme “American Treasures,” the White House had multiple red Christmas trees.

