Did Melania Trump spell ‘HELP’ and tweet she’s OK? Twitterati can’t stop speculating

Monday, June 18, 2018
Amid all the speculations about Melania Trump's shift from the White House to New York, she herself cleared the air by tweeting about her whereabouts — but in quite a non-Melania-ish tone.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2018 8:45:19 am
Melania Trump, Melania Trump tweet, where is Melania Trump, Donald trump, Melania Trump funny Tweets, indian express, indian express trending news People can’t stop wondering where US First Lady Melania Trump is, and her latest tweet has left them confused. (Source: AP)
US First Lady Melania Trump was not seen in public for more than 20 days after a hospital operation. Her absence from public events raised quite a few concerns in the minds of Americans. As the international media couldn’t stop speculating about her whereabouts, she took to Twitter to quash rumours about her health and marriage. However, Trump is apparently doing well, if her latest tweets are to be believed.

Amid all the speculation about her shift from the White House to New York, she herself cleared the air by tweeting out to her followers — but in quite a non-Melania-ish tone. “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, another tweet started doing the rounds online. in which every first letter of,her sentences spelled the word ‘HELP’. Felipe Sobreiro shared it and wrote: “Wait a minute.” His tweet had collected more than 1.3 lakh retweets and 3.3 lakh likes, at the time of writing. However, it was reportedly not an authentic tweet.

Going back to Melania Trump’s latest tweet — “Working overtime?” — ever heard the idiom before? No sooner did the tweet surface online, Netizens went berserk as they read between the lines. And guess what? They did find something unusual. Check out some reactions here.

Drawing a parallel between her tweet and POTUS’ earlier tweet, social media went on a rollercoaster ride cracking jokes and framing strange theories about the First Lady’s tweet. Here are some other theories related to Trump and her disappearance.

What are your thoughts about the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

