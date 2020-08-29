Melania Trump’s limegreen dress at RNC leaves netizens in a frenzy

Melania Trump broke the internet as her dress at the RNC as it worked perfectly as a green-screen. (Source: AP)

On the last night of the Republican National Convention at the White House, First Lady Melania Trump, appearing alongside President Donald Trump, opted to wear a limegreen dress and quickly gifted the internet its latest meme fodder.

The sartorial choice of the FLOTUS for the finale night of RNC was a fluorescent green pleated-crepe from Valentino’s Spring 2020 collection featuring a sleeveless A-line silhouette and caped shoulders. She finished the look with a skinny, dark pink belt.

The First Lady’s monotone dress worked as a blank canvas for memes and Photoshop experts, who used it as a green-screen to superimpose a wide range of videos. With months of practice fiddling with Zoom’s virtual background feature, netizens couldn’t keep calm as they experimented with photos and videos taking a dig at the POTUS.

Melania Trump couldn’t decide which dress to wear so she wore a green screen to let twitter choose for her pic.twitter.com/X2rSVl3QdG — Mara Laine (@FoundMyCarKeys) August 28, 2020

Memers used her outfit to send messages on coronavirus statistics, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Black Lives Matter and CGI videos of Jeffrey Epstein. From late night shows to Hollywood editors, everyone joined the bandwagon. At one point, #MelaniaGreenScreen, #GreenScreenDress dominated trends on the micro-blogging site.

Melania’s fashion choices always send a message pic.twitter.com/FvriwnX0fR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

Melania likes art. pic.twitter.com/DROuVAJZeo — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 28, 2020

I like this too: pic.twitter.com/OvQG9Yjuyu — Nemeore Sunborne (@NemeoreSunborne) August 28, 2020

Moments like this are made for we graphic designers. I couldn’t not. Thanks @FLOTUS! #GreenScreenDress pic.twitter.com/zalTgJreB3 — Melanie Lynch (@jaxandlex) August 28, 2020

After way too many technical difficulties, I now present my first submission to the green screen Guilfoyle challenge: pic.twitter.com/malkTb6LPG — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) August 28, 2020

It was on this day that melania trump made trolling history by wearing a chroma key green dress. pic.twitter.com/WsNIQN4boT — Rysan BLM (@FallFilms) August 28, 2020

My favorite Melania Trump green screen dress? The Kamala Harris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/VXHWNMATZP — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 28, 2020

Much cult. Very kool-aid. So failure. Wow. pic.twitter.com/lNI0rZOawj — Eric Nograles (@grales) August 28, 2020

In 2016, a similar meme-fest began when Queen Elizabeth II wore a neon green outfit to attend the Trooping the Colour for her 90th birth anniversary celebrations.

