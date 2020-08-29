scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
Melania Trump’s limegreen dress at RNC leaves netizens in a frenzy

From late night shows to Hollywood editors, everyone joined the bandwagon. At one point, #MelaniaGreenScreen, #GreenScreenDress dominated trends on the micro-blogging site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2020 2:12:54 pm
melania trump, melania trump green dress, melania green screen challenge, melania rnc green dress, melania green dress memes, viral news, rnc 2020, indian expressMelania Trump broke the internet as her dress at the RNC as it worked perfectly as a green-screen. (Source: AP)

On the last night of the Republican National Convention at the White House, First Lady Melania Trump, appearing alongside President Donald Trump, opted to wear a limegreen dress and quickly gifted the internet its latest meme fodder.

The sartorial choice of the FLOTUS for the finale night of RNC was a fluorescent green pleated-crepe from Valentino’s Spring 2020 collection featuring a sleeveless A-line silhouette and caped shoulders. She finished the look with a skinny, dark pink belt.

The First Lady’s monotone dress worked as a blank canvas for memes and Photoshop experts, who used it as a green-screen to superimpose a wide range of videos. With months of practice fiddling with Zoom’s virtual background feature, netizens couldn’t keep calm as they experimented with photos and videos taking a dig at the POTUS.

Memers used her outfit to send messages on coronavirus statistics, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Black Lives Matter and CGI videos of Jeffrey Epstein. From late night shows to Hollywood editors, everyone joined the bandwagon. At one point, #MelaniaGreenScreen, #GreenScreenDress dominated trends on the micro-blogging site.

In 2016, a similar meme-fest began when Queen Elizabeth II wore a neon green outfit to attend the Trooping the Colour for her 90th birth anniversary celebrations.

