Melania Trump welcomes ‘first American-made humanoid’ to White House; walks red carpet at global summit: WATCH

In the video, Melania greeted delegates from more than 40 countries, and the robot stepped forward to introduce itself to the audience

US First Lady Melania Trump has sparked widespread online chatter after making an appearance with a humanoid robot during a global summit at the White House.

On the second day of the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, Melania Trump walked the red carpet accompanied by a US-developed humanoid robot called Figure 03. While she greeted delegates representing more than 40 countries, the robot stepped forward and introduced itself to the audience.

“It is an honor to be here… I am grateful to be a part of this historic movement to empower children with technology,” it said, before saying “welcome” in several languages.