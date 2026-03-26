Melania Trump welcomes ‘first American-made humanoid’ to White House; walks red carpet at global summit: WATCH

US First Lady Melania Trump has sparked widespread online chatter after making an appearance with a humanoid robot during a global summit at the White House.
On the second day of the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, Melania Trump walked the red carpet accompanied by a US-developed humanoid robot called Figure 03. While she greeted delegates representing more than 40 countries, the robot stepped forward and introduced itself to the audience.
“It is an honor to be here… I am grateful to be a part of this historic movement to empower children with technology,” it said, before saying “welcome” in several languages.
“It’s fair to state you’re my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House,” Melania Trump remarked, before taking part in the roundtable discussions.
As reported by WGXA News, the summit is focused on improving children’s access to education and technology worldwide.
JUST IN: First Lady Melania Trump walks out with an AI-powered robot at the White House.
“The first American-made humanoid in the White House,” Melania Trump said.
Melania Trump is hosting 45 nations at the White House for a two-day global coalition summit. pic.twitter.com/LTqttQgSIr
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2026
Clips from the event quickly went viral across social media, prompting a flood of reactions. One user wrote, “Okay, this is wild. AI in the White House at a global summit? Tech is moving faster than we can process. Are we witnessing the future or just a very fancy PR moment?”
Another commented, “Humanoid robots at the White House… this would’ve sounded insane 10 years ago.” A third user observed, “The era of the humanoid has begun. It’s fascinating to see this technology showcased on such a major global stage,” while a fourth described the moment as “Jarring to see.”
According to the White House, this marked the first time a US First Lady hosted representatives from 45 nations at the residence in a single day. The gathering is part of Melania Trump’s wider Fostering the Future initiative, which centres on child welfare and development.
Last year, she also stood alongside Donald Trump while signing an executive order aimed at increasing support for teenagers in the foster care system. “This executive order gives me tremendous pride. It is both empathetic and strategic,” she had said.