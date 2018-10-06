Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Melania Trump draws flak online for wearing pith helmet in Kenya, a symbol associated with colonial opression

The pith helmets were worn by European explorers and imperial administrators in Africa, parts of Asia and the Middle East in the 19th century before being adopted by military officers, rapidly becoming a symbol of status – and oppression.

Published: October 6, 2018 2:38:42 pm

melania trump, melania trump in kenya, melania trump pith helmet, melania trump africa tour, melania trump controversial fashion choice, melania trump kenya safari, world news, viral news, indian express US First Lady took a asafari tour in Nairobi National Park in Kenya wearing a pith helmet. (Source: AP)

First Lady Melania Trump is currently on her maiden solo visit to Africa. And the FLOTUS has riled people with her choice of clothing. During a safari in Kenya, Trump donned a crisp white shirt, khaki pants and high-boots and paired her outfit with a white pith helmet which many claimed is “evocative of colonialists”, something that did not go down well on social media.

While visiting the Nairobi National Park in Kenya, she was seen touring in an open-air vehicle, taking photos on her iPhone of zebras, giraffes, impalas, rhinos and hippos and feeding baby elephants. Things done by most tourists and dignitaries visiting the national parks.

“Pith helmets — so-called because they are made of the material sholapith – were worn by European explorers and imperial administrators in Africa, parts of Asia and the Middle East in the 19th century before being adopted by military officers, rapidly becoming a symbol of status – and oppression,” Guardian reported.

“That pith helmet you have carried was used by colonialists during the dark days. Doesn’t sit well with us Africans. Who advised you?” Pauleen Mwalo from Nairobi said on Twitter. While others asked how could be so “ignorant” an “tone deaf”.

With #FLOTUSinAfricaBingo many are documenting her ‘tone-deaf fashion’ and stereotypes choices.

Earlier in June, she was criticised for wearing the “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket on the way to visit detained migrant children in Texas, as well as wearing heels to meet hurricane victims.

Trump is in Africa on a four-nation tour, with plans to visit Egypt this weekend after stops in Ghana, Malawi and Kenya.

