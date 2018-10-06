Melania Trump draws flak online for wearing pith helmet in Kenya, a symbol associated with colonial opression

US First Lady took a asafari tour in Nairobi National Park in Kenya wearing a pith helmet. (Source: AP)

First Lady Melania Trump is currently on her maiden solo visit to Africa. And the FLOTUS has riled people with her choice of clothing. During a safari in Kenya, Trump donned a crisp white shirt, khaki pants and high-boots and paired her outfit with a white pith helmet which many claimed is “evocative of colonialists”, something that did not go down well on social media.

While visiting the Nairobi National Park in Kenya, she was seen touring in an open-air vehicle, taking photos on her iPhone of zebras, giraffes, impalas, rhinos and hippos and feeding baby elephants. Things done by most tourists and dignitaries visiting the national parks.

“Pith helmets — so-called because they are made of the material sholapith – were worn by European explorers and imperial administrators in Africa, parts of Asia and the Middle East in the 19th century before being adopted by military officers, rapidly becoming a symbol of status – and oppression,” Guardian reported.

“That pith helmet you have carried was used by colonialists during the dark days. Doesn’t sit well with us Africans. Who advised you?” Pauleen Mwalo from Nairobi said on Twitter. While others asked how could be so “ignorant” an “tone deaf”.

Melania Trump went on a safari in Kenya wearing a pith helmet – a symbol of European colonial rule across Africa 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JSvNghTs3p — Hamza Mohamed (@Hamza_Africa) October 6, 2018

#Melania goes to Africa wearing a pith helmet – symbol of colonialism. Is there no-one in the White House to advise these idiots or as where Trump was seen with toilet paper stuck to his shoe, staff too scared or purposely keeping their mouths shut? #Trump — Richard Bevan (@RichardBevan79) October 6, 2018

She’s wearing a pith helmet! A pith helmet!!! If there is 1 hat you don’t want to wear in Africa or India is a pith helmet. https://t.co/vm58JYNiRU — Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) October 6, 2018

Clueless, no empathy, spoiled, elitist, self-centered and racist to boot. Pith helmet, riding boots and pants? — Screw Civility #the Resistance (@screw_civility) October 6, 2018

her pith helmet of a husband — Kelli Maxwell (@Kmax3050) October 6, 2018

Wow, here it is in all it’s resplendent cultural baggage. Where did FLOTUS even find a pith helmet? ‘Jumanji cosplay’ on eBay? pic.twitter.com/p7XYUHmXdZ — Will Swanson (@willswanson) October 5, 2018

Melania Trump wore colonial era pith helmet and jodhpurs to the NNP ivory burn dump site!#CONservation#TheBigWhiteLie pic.twitter.com/B7mlC46UBl — TheNortherner (@alaminkimathi) October 5, 2018

Oh my goodness I thought she would stop at belted khaki but FLOTUS actually brought a pith helmet on her Africa jaunt. #IReallyDontCareDoU https://t.co/9QlbKIK6Oe — Ruth Maclean (@ruthmaclean) October 5, 2018

(For those who don’t know – including many Nigerians ignorant of their history), there is no better known symbol of colonial rule in Africa than the pith helmet. For the U.S. First Lady to wear one in 2018, is a horrible faux pas. She should fire her stylist. pic.twitter.com/a4OXg6gy7P — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) October 6, 2018

Melania’s in Africa shows she’s completely tone deaf. She was sad over the slaughter of elephants, but her stepsons hunt & kill them & her husband reopened trophy hunting.

.

But her outfit in Kenya! She wore a white pith helmet: a symbol of Colonial rule. https://t.co/A4nqqjnMQk — ProfHelen (@Helenhs) October 6, 2018

Melania must have bought her pith helmet from the person who used to supply Kenya Provincial Commissioners with theirs! — WNgugi (@WarpBlaze) October 6, 2018

Should i tell her that the Pith helmet or sun helmet , used in many other contexts , is something of a symbol of colonial rule. Reminds me of #Zangalewa #WhiteHat pic.twitter.com/hPzUF3J9S8 — Caroline Kere (@carolinekere) October 5, 2018

Melania Trump in pith helmet on Kenya safari likened to colonialist |

“Controversial hat of imperial administrators in Africa became symbol of oppression.”

Ignorant people do ignorant things. Devoid of any sense of history. https://t.co/X8gTBTBj9b — Michael Behiels (@67Capt_Canuck) October 5, 2018

#FLOTUS showing some excellent cultural judgement here, appearing in #Africa wearing a pith helmet. Nothing says cultural understanding better than an accessory widely associated with colonial rule. Classy. https://t.co/b6SMDmCd3T — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) October 5, 2018

Melania: What should I wear on my Africa trip to pay tribute to the culture and history of my hosts? WH staff: A pith helmet. Definitely a pith helmet. https://t.co/JSmNkWM2RF — Owen Barder (@owenbarder) October 5, 2018

Colonial chic, complete with a DC’s pith helmet. https://t.co/itqa2mmYAf — Ken Opalo (@kopalo) October 5, 2018

She’s touring Africa in a Pith helmet! It’s Colonialist Barbie! pic.twitter.com/FRHW7p2Y0L — No Dana, only Zuul Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 5, 2018

Melania Trump wearing a pith helmet on her trip to “Africa” is more than a silly sartorial choice. It’s a reflection of her outdated understanding of Africa. (Also, she was photographed in safari attire multiple times on this trip.) #FLOTUSinAfricaBingo https://t.co/aCnkOnPBF8 — kim yi dionne (@dadakim) October 5, 2018

With #FLOTUSinAfricaBingo many are documenting her ‘tone-deaf fashion’ and stereotypes choices.

Earlier in June, she was criticised for wearing the “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket on the way to visit detained migrant children in Texas, as well as wearing heels to meet hurricane victims.

Trump is in Africa on a four-nation tour, with plans to visit Egypt this weekend after stops in Ghana, Malawi and Kenya.

