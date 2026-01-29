Melania Trump’s ‘$75 million’ documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere

The documentary was screened at the White House on Saturday and is scheduled for an official premiere at Washington’s Kennedy Center

Amazon’s authorised documentary on US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump has had a muted start in UK cinemas, despite the company backing it as a potential box-office hit and investing heavily in its release.

The film, acquired by Amazon MGM Studios for a reported $40 million, a deal said to include a substantial payment to Melania Trump herself, has also been supported by a global marketing campaign costing around $35 million. Much of that promotional push has focused on the US, with television advertising, large-scale billboards and even a high-profile takeover of Las Vegas’s immersive venue, The Sphere. The documentary focuses on the 20-day period leading up to Trump’s return to power in January 2025.