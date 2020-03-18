Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
COVID-19

Mel Brooks, Son Max’s video about social distancing amid coronavirus goes viral

The video features Brooks, 93, with his son Max, 47, and shows how and why they are practising social distancing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 18, 2020 10:45:45 am
Comedian Mel Brooks, Coronavirus, Mel Brooks coronavirus video, Mel Brooks and son coronavirus video, Mel Brooks social distancing video, Mel brooks and son social distancing video, Coronavirus latest, Trending news, Indian Express news In the video, as Max introduces himself, his father also appears on the frame but stands separated from his son, with the help of a glass door.

Actor-comedian Mel Brooks and his son Max recently took to Twitter with a humorous yet important video to educate people on the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The video, which is now viral on various social media platforms, features Brooks, 93, with his son Max, 47, and shows how and why they are practising social distancing.

Watch the viral video now:

In the video, as Max introduces himself, his father also appears in the frame but stands separated from his son by a glass door.

Max then goes on to tells viewers that he is practising social distancing with his father, since he is in the category deemed high risk to the virus, due to his age.  The 47-year-old says that with social distancing, he or his father’s famous friends are unlikely to contract the disease.

He emphasises the message with hashtag #Dontbeaspreader.

Take a look at how people reacted to the father-son video here:

Though many who contract the virus will experience mild illness and recover, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease appear to be more vulnerable to the virus.

COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 7,000 lives and has infected more than 150,000 people globally.

In India, the virus claimed a third life in India Tuesday as a 64-year-old man, who tested positive in Maharashtra, passed away at Kasturba Hospital. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

