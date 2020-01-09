Megxit trends online as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce they’re stepping back from royal life

The announcement took everyone by surprise and it created a mixed reaction online. The announcement took everyone by surprise and it created a mixed reaction online.

In a surprising and dramatic move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as ‘Senior Members of Royal Family’ on Wednesday. The announcement gave birth to the trend #Megxit on social media in which people reacted to the news.

Taking to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America to raise their son and also “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

While many shared memes and GIFs, some said they were waiting to see how this impact the upcoming seasons of the show The Crown.

Here’s how people reacted:

Excuse me did Meghan Markle just direct a gender-swapped Hallmark movie where the prince gives up his crown for love?? — Elizabeth Kidd (@libbuh) January 8, 2020

I can’t WAIT for season whatever of The Crown. — Lauren Mechling (@laurenmechling) January 8, 2020

The Royal Family acting like Meghan and Harry broke up with them via text: pic.twitter.com/Dto010AtB7 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) January 8, 2020

The people in the palace who had to tell the rest of the royal family. #Megxit pic.twitter.com/wcofsJEyuq — Aly 💝💜💙 (@alyrae) January 8, 2020

actual footage from inside buckingham palace tonight #Megxit pic.twitter.com/0UOBd9ajtt — JOE (@jxebxck) January 8, 2020

Omg so Harry & Meghan didn’t even get permission, they just ghosted! This tea is delicious. Darjeeling. #megxit pic.twitter.com/5bu38RkRzn — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 8, 2020

Many applauded their move, and some said they saw it coming due to the racist and misogynistic behaviour of the UK tabloids. The Daily Show even put out a tweet saying they were hiring.

Harry and Meghan have made the BEST move ever. Imagine how good they feel after quitting the worlds most shitty “job”. #Megxit pic.twitter.com/gp0IxFEIUq — DeeDee (@iamdeeokeeffe) January 9, 2020

Think what you want about Meghan Markle. But don’t let anyone tell you she wasn’t the victim of the most vicious racism and media bullying here. Grateful to them both for being so open about mental health challenges as they step back from royal life. Has been painful to watch. — Megan Murphy (@meganmurp) January 8, 2020

Meghan deserves peace. British press and too many British people have vilified her when she has done nothing but live her life. I don’t blame her or Harry for making the decision they have made. Also, kudos to Harry for supporting his wife and the wellbeing of his family. — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 8, 2020

Good for Meghan and Harry opting out of the UK tabloids staggering racism and the lack of support from the royal family. They will be fine. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 8, 2020

I mean if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanna come over here and rule America, I’m down with that. #Megxit pic.twitter.com/THCM4S6PEN — BachShitCray (@Bach_ShitCray) January 9, 2020

Lady Diana in heaven looking at Meghan Markle after she announced #Megxit pic.twitter.com/jCQodRkUiM — mayank (@mayannkk) January 9, 2020

I dont understand why people are getting so upset about #Megxit after slagging her off for so long. I don’t bloody blame them for telling everyone to sod off. #MeghanAndHarry pic.twitter.com/OiMeIrQz5I — ShelbyGT (@palmtreeshhhh) January 8, 2020

Royal transition in making America Great (Britain) Again:

– Prince Harry marries an American

– Archie is born

– They all ‘retire’ to USA

– Archie gets dual citizenship

– Archie becomes King

– Archie also elected as US President

– USA is once again ruled by an English King#Megxit pic.twitter.com/uNtUXwxmtw — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) January 8, 2020

Harry was never into the foolishness surrounding the royal family. And Meghan has not been given the respect she deserves. I’m happy for their decision! Lord knows they deserve better than the shit stain British press and the racist prats who support their attacks. ✌🏼#Megxit pic.twitter.com/uMxdDEDQMr — Your Legal Soapiness (@Sudsssy) January 8, 2020

But there was also criticism from some:

People say I’m too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

The Queen to Meghan Markle after she snatched Prince Harry #Megxit pic.twitter.com/fByM711LoG — M I C H U (@MichuEmenalo) January 9, 2020

The Queen right now #Megxit pic.twitter.com/MeZS2YYmPO — ☆ J e N n i F e r ☆ (@jennifershore_) January 9, 2020

The announcement comes after intense media scrutiny the couple have endured dating back to when they first first linked. It reached a peak when the couple sued a British tabloid for publishing a private letter Markle wrote to her father. Harry published a letter on their personal website, justifying the legal action.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he had said in October last year.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd