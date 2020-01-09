Follow Us:
#Megxit trends online as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce they’re stepping back from royal life

The announcement gave birth to the trend #Megxit on social media in which people reacted to the news. There was praise and criticism for the couple.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2020 2:44:47 pm
The announcement took everyone by surprise and it created a mixed reaction online.

In a surprising and dramatic move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as ‘Senior Members of Royal Family’ on Wednesday. The announcement gave birth to the trend #Megxit on social media in which people reacted to the news.

Taking to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America to raise their son and also “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

While many shared memes and GIFs, some said they were waiting to see how this impact the upcoming seasons of the show The Crown.

Here’s how people reacted:

Many applauded their move, and some said they saw it coming due to the racist and misogynistic behaviour of the UK tabloids. The Daily Show even put out a tweet saying they were hiring.

But there was also criticism from some:

The announcement comes after intense media scrutiny the couple have endured dating back to when they first first linked. It reached a peak when the couple sued a British tabloid for publishing a private letter Markle wrote to her father. Harry published a letter on their personal website, justifying the legal action.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he had said in October last year.

