Monday, March 08, 2021
Latest news

‘I didn’t want to be alive anymore’: Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s revelations during Oprah interview leave internet shocked

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 8, 2021 2:20:49 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan equation with royal family, Harry and Meghan news, indian express newsPost the broadcast of the interview, social media is abuzz with netizens reacting to the various revelations made during the interview.

The much-awaited interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey triggered a plethora of reactions online, after being aired on Sunday. In a candid conversation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about the various aspects of being Royals, how it affected their lives and their decision to step back as working royals.

During the sit-down conversation, Meghan revealed how she felt cornered and even experienced suicidal thoughts. “That’s the sad irony of the last four years is I have advocated for so long for women to use their voice, and then I was silent,” the 39-year-old told Oprah. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she added.

Sharing their experience of living with the royal family, the duo said that they lacked support from the family and also revealed how many had raised concerns about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

Post the broadcast of the interview, social media is abuzz with netizens reacting to the various revelations made during the interview. The hashtag #OprahMeghanHarry soon began trending on Twitter with many drawing parallels between the situation and what Princess Diana went through during her time.

