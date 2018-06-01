Is this Meghan Markle’s doppelgänger? Meet model Erica Lauren, who gets mistaken for the new royal on Instagram

The American model’s Instagram comments are flooded with comparisons as people call her Meghan Markle’s lookalike. (Source: Erica Lauren/ Instagram) The American model’s Instagram comments are flooded with comparisons as people call her Meghan Markle’s lookalike. (Source: Erica Lauren/ Instagram)

Finding celebrity lookalikes on social media is not new and the fame that comes with the uncanny resemblance can often take one on cloud nine! Something similar happened to Erica Lauren when her Instagram account was flooded with comments about her resemblance to the new royal Meghan Markle.

Yes, owing to the all the hype around the Royal Wedding 2018, where Markle exchanged vows with Britain’s Prince Harry, many social media users on Instagram could not overlook her doppelgänger.

Lauren, a professional plus-size model is not new to being in the limelight. She admits that since the beginning of her career, she has been compared to Markle — when the Duchess of Sussex was an ruling hearts with her television stint. Talking to the Insider, Lauren said in the initial days she had no idea who Markle was and kept getting referred to as the “girl from Suits”.

Take a look at some of Lauren’s photos here:

“It’s so funny — from early on in modelling, someone would comment on a photo every so often ‘you look like the girl from ‘Suits!'”, she told the magazine.

The comparison only increased in the past few months with all the hullabaloo surrounding the fairytale wedding. However, she reportedly said that she doesn’t mind the comparison. “I can’t necessarily deny there are some similarities,” she was quoted. “I’m also half back and half white like she is, and I even saw a photo of Meghan in the news from when she was young and it looked so much like I did at the same age,” she highlighted.

And while many might not like being compared to someone else, Lauren said, “I find Meghan stunning so I’m extremely flattered!”

Do you think she looks similar to the Duchess of Sussex? Tell us in comments below.

