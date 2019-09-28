Viral video: Meghan Markle comforts young fan overwhelmed from meeting her idol

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a royal visit to South Africa and are meeting people from different communities to support them. During the second day of her solo engagements, the Duchess comforted a little girl, who was in tears after being overwhelmed to see the princess in real life. Now, the video of the sweet moment is going viral, warming hearts online.

Advertising

While Prince Harry was in Botswana, she wrapped up the Cape Town leg of the Sussex Royal Tour with a visit to ‘Mothers To Mothers’, an NGO, which trains and employs women living with HIV as frontline health workers across African nations. As she was greeted by Frank Beadle De Paloma, president and a CEO of mothers2mothers, few others waited in line to welcome her to the organisation. It was here, Markle was greeted by the little fan, who had been waiting to meet her for over an hour.

As the Duchess crouched down on the sidewalk to say hello to nine-year-old Amira Nenguke. Overwhelmed by the emotion after meeting her idol, the child burst into tears. The Duchess was seen wiping the girl’s tears and later she was seen kissing her hand and hugging her to make her feel better.

Watch video here:

As this little girl cried, I cried pic.twitter.com/oKxQn0OeIh — caryn welby-solomon (@carynwelbys) September 25, 2019

The gesture caught the eyes of many, with netizens showering praise on the royal.

“I’ve never met such an amazing person,” little Amara gushed in an interview later when she was asked about the moment. She said she had always wanted to meet her and was elated that it finally happened.

Advertising

When asked Markle about what she spoke about, she said, “She asked me how old I am, I answered, and she asked me what I wanted to do one day, and she asked me my name. I said, ‘I want to be a paediatrician’,” Amara said.

“‘You can be anything you want’,” the Duchess said in reply to the young girl, she said.

The new mom spoke with the local women and their children, while donating some of baby Archie’s outgrown clothes to the community. “My friends and I just brought some little things. It’s so important to be able to share from our families to yours,” she said in a video posted on the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram.

She was also seen playing with other children sitting on the floor at the centre.