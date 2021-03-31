This man from Vietnam is being dubbed as the ‘biggest Lego fan’, here’s why

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2021 7:19:53 pm
Dang often derives inspiration from scenes close to his home in Vietnam and attempts to recreate them.

A man in Vietnam is being labelled as the “biggest Lego fan” after he collected over 2 million bricks over the last 10 years. Crammed in a room full of boxes filled with Lego blocks, Hoang Dang began building after a trip to Detroit, Michigan.

In a video, shared by South China Morning Post, Dang, an industrial designer, is seen intently building a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag on it.

“I categorised the bricks according to their functionality. There are bricks used to build walls, some after for details, so they are sorted by what they can build,” Dang says in the clip, which has now gone viral on social media. “It is tough to tell how many bricks are in those boxes,” he adds.

According to Bangkok Post, Dang often derives inspiration from scenes close to his home in Vietnam and attempts to recreate his childhood home, a temple in Hanoi and a 1990s living room during Lunar New Year, the website stated.

“I want to bring my perspective to friends all over the world because Vietnam’s Lego building community is still little known regionally and globally,” he told the news website.

Aside from being a hobby, Dang feels that building with Lego also helps him make new friends with similar interest. “Khang is a friend who also works on designs like me. For guys like us, building Lego helps us recharge our creative energy,” he says in the video.

