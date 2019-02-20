Xin Xiaomeng, the world’s first female AI news presenter is set to go on air soon

Toggle Menu
After launching a male AI news reader, Xinhua is all set to debut its first female AI news presenter known as Xin Xiaomeng in March this year.

Xin Xiaomeng will debut next month on Xinhua. (Source: People’s Daily, China/ Twitter)

China’s state news agency Xinhua announced on Tuesday that an artificial intelligence female news reader, called Xin Xiaomeng, will debut next month.

According to Xinhua, the new-age anchor will make “her” debut during the upcoming Two Sessions political meetings at the start of March.

The news agency also released a photo of the computer-generated news anchor wearing a pink and maroon dress. Xin is the second AI-based news anchor who will work for the news agency, and was developed in collaboration with search engine Sogou. Earlier the company had helped the channel develop the world’s first AI male news anchor  for English bulletins. It’s not clear yet if Xin will speak in Chinese or English.

An artificial intelligence (AI) system has been used to create the presenters’ voices, lip movements and expressions and they bear an uncanny resemblance to real human beings.

Xinhua has been experimenting with AI-driven journalism in recent years, and even had an intern robot reporter called “Inspire”.

In 2017, Jia-Jia, a humanoid robot got everyone talking online after an interview conducted by a journalist, but made more headlines for her appearance. Another humanoid robot named Sophia has rocketed to stardom and has attended TV shows and flirted with actors.

