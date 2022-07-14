Meet the ‘real-life mutant’ who set record for placing cans on head using air suction

People often go “wow” over the superhuman abilities of fictional characters in movies. A US man who calls himself “a real-life mutant” has astonished many with his ability to stick objects onto his skin and catapult them into the air.

Jamie Keeton has broken the world record for the most drink cans placed on the head using air suction, and Guinness World Records has confirmed it. Keeton achieved the feat on June 1 by balancing 10 cans to his head for at least five seconds.

The record was initially set by Keeton in 2016 by attaching eight cans to his head. However, Shunichi Kanno from Tokyo in Japan broke the record with nine cans in 2019. This year, Keeton reclaimed it.

Watch the video here:



Keeton is able to hold objects for a while on his body due to a mysterious skin condition. “I actually have a skin condition that’s not named yet where my skin pores literally suck in oxygen,” Keeton was quoted as saying by Guinness World Records.

Keeton utilised his rare condition to entertain others. In order to amuse people, he pours drinks from bottles clinging to his head.

“What’s amazing is the weight of the things that I can actually stick to my head – like a full can of peanuts,” Keeton told Guinness World Records.

Drawing inspiration from the X-Men, a fictional band of people with superhuman abilities, Keeton refers to himself as a “real-life mutant.” “Like a page taken from this superhero comic book, Jamie’s skin allows him to stick objects to his hands and catapult them into the air,” Guinness World Records said in its website.

Keeton identified his condition after attending a baseball game with his shaved head. “I was trying to cool my head down. I dried it off first, grabbed a can of pop, and just started cooling my head down,” Keeton said. “As I was doing that, they hit a homerun and I went up to grab it [the ball] and missed, and then I was like ‘Where’s my drink?’ It was stuck to the back of my head,” Keeton added.