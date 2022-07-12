scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Meet Simba, the goat with 22-inch ears, an internet sensation in Pakistan

A goat born in Karachi is wowing the internet with its unusually long ears and its breeder has now approached Guinness World Records for a mention.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 1:45:34 pm
long eared goat, simba the goat, long ear goat, Pakistan, Karachi, indian expressNarejo plans to raise Simba to promote Pakistan’s image as a goat breeding country.

Simba the goat has become an internet sensation in Pakistan with its tremendously long ears – 22 inches, Reuters reported.

The baby goat was born on June 4 in Karachi, Pakistan and at that time its ears were 19 inches (48 cm) long. In the span of a month, its ears grew another three inches.

Simba’s breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo has approached Guinness World Records and they are sending a team to measure the goat’s unusually long ears, according to Associated Press.

“Within 10 to 12 days of his birth, he was already appearing in all the national and international media – and won a beauty contest,” Narejo told AFP.

“Within 30 days, he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve this level of fame,” he added.

Narejo plans to raise Simba to promote Pakistan’s image as a goat breeding country. “I plan to preserve Simba’s semen for artificial insemination so if, God forbid, he is no more his breed can continue,” Narejo was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Specially made covers are used to protect the long ears. Narejo has hired an employee to monitor and take care of Simba 24 hours a day. The goat is fed milk three times a day and Narejo has taken measures for its health and wellbeing, according to AP.

