Meet Mr Happy Face: The world’s ugliest dog

The latest winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is a 17-year-old canine named Mr Happy Face.

The unique Chinese crested dog got the title on June 24 during a 50-year-old contest that advocates pet adoption and is organised annually in Petaluma, California in the US.

Mr Happy Face was adopted from an animal shelter by Jeneda Benally, a musician from Arizona in August 2021. In a note that she submitted during the contest, Benally wrote that she decided to adopt a dog during the pandemic. When she visited the animal shelter, the staff told her about an old dog who was rescued from a hoarder’s house. The dog was a survivor of neglect and had health problems. He was deformed, with uneven fur and a protruded tongue.

Despite the odds, Benally adopted him. “Mr Happy Face came to us with the veterinarian letting us know that adopting him would be an act of hospice for this decrepit old dog who would need lifelong medication,” wrote Benally in the note.

After an inspection, the veterinarian had given the dog only a few weeks to live. However, with much care and love, the dog healed fast and continues to live a happy life with Benally’s family.

“When I first met him, he was the happiest creature that I had ever met. He hobbled up to me and chose me. I vowed that day, he would be so loved that he would never remember how awful his previous life had been,” added Bebally in her heartfelt introductory note.