Meet Knickers, the giant cow that’s an international sensation

Knickers the steer is the current obsession of the internet. The steer — which is basically a neutered bull — stands a whopping 6 feet 4 inches from hoof to shoulder and towers above other cows when he stands in an Australian field with them. His owner admits that the sudden surge of attention is inexplicable.

“I didn’t expect it to go as far as it has. I’ve been called every 10 minutes since four o’clock this morning,” Geoff Pearson told The Guardian. Knickers was first bought as a “coach” – a steer that leads other cattle – at the age of about 12 months. “He was always a standout steer from the others, a bit bigger than the rest,” Pearson was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Pearson told AP that Knickers was too heavy to go to the slaughterhouse. “We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind,” Pearson said. Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, 7-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson’s fields in Lake Preston, southwest of Perth.

Here is how social media reacted to Knickers:

Why are none of us talking about Knickers, the giant cow who is so big that humanity has decided “we can’t eat him” pic.twitter.com/I6tvqiOqj6 — cordy whom snuck on a boat (@FriendOfMothman) November 28, 2018

Everyone is going buck wild over Knickers the giant cow but I wish they would all see how gentle he is pic.twitter.com/qPriGmqadI — . ‿ . (@kyaatu) November 28, 2018

How can I be expected to sleep at night when there’s people out there who think Knickers The Giant Steer is a cow. What if it was a dairy herd. Where in cattle anatomy do they think milk comes from. What have they been milking. — Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) November 29, 2018

My life is MEASURABLY ENRICHED for my awareness of Knickers the giant cow — Sabine Wolff (@sabinewolff) November 27, 2018

unpopular opinion: knickers the giant cow is nightmare fuel — sarah ☀︎ (@butchgilmore) November 28, 2018

ladies, if he: – never calls you back

– stands six-foot-four

– weighs over 3,000 pounds

– answers to Knickers he’s not your man.https://t.co/qoWw62GeAq — Natasha Frost (@natashamfrost) November 28, 2018