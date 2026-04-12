Meet Bebe: The world’s first ‘snorkelling’ parakeet

A parakeet has caught attention on the internet after going on an underwater adventure in the Bahamas with its owner. The bird, named Bebe, could ‘snorkel’ in a special device customised for it.
The Sun said the setup was a small, homemade submersible that used a paintball air cylinder, an oxygen meter, and lead weights to let the bird safely go below the water’s surface.
The viral video shows the six-year-old parakeet calmly sitting inside the clear tube as it navigates three feet underwater. Sharing the video, X handle Science Girl wrote, “There is a guy who takes his pet party on adventures. Here he is scuba diving in the Bahamas.”
Watch here:
There is a guy who takes his pet party on adventures
Here he is scuba diving in the Bahamas
📹bebebirdparrot pic.twitter.com/cf7J9V1oM1
— Science girl (@sciencegirl) April 5, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “That bird just became the first to explore underwater life. he’s about to be famous among the others!” a social media user wrote. “That parrot’s living the ultimate adventure life,” another user commented.
“Bebe living his best life in the Bebosphere. This tiny parrot is braver than most humans… the way Bebe is just casually watching the fish like it’s Netflix underwater is priceless. What an incredible bond!” a third user reacted.
Steven Lawyer, the owner of the pet bird, explained that the idea came naturally from their shared activities. “We like to snorkel and he likes doing whatever we are doing with us,” he told CBS affiliate WBNS. “So I thought, ‘let’s figure out a way to let him snorkel with us.’”
The device, nicknamed the ‘Bebosphere’, appears to function as intended, with Bebe remaining composed throughout the dive. According to Lawyer, the bird was not distressed during the experience. “I know my bird, I know what he looks like when he’s nervous,” Lawyer told WBNS. “He’s intrigued in that video. He voluntarily went into the tube.”
This isn’t the first time Bebe has joined in on extreme adventures. The parakeet has reportedly accompanied Lawyer on 15 skydives, secured inside a transparent enclosure attached to Lawyer’s chest during the jumps.