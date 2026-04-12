Meet Bebe: The world’s first ‘snorkelling’ parakeet

The device, nicknamed the ‘Bebosphere’, appears to function as intended, with Bebe remaining composed throughout the dive (Image source: @sciencegirl/X)

A parakeet has caught attention on the internet after going on an underwater adventure in the Bahamas with its owner. The bird, named Bebe, could ‘snorkel’ in a special device customised for it.

The Sun said the setup was a small, homemade submersible that used a paintball air cylinder, an oxygen meter, and lead weights to let the bird safely go below the water’s surface.

The viral video shows the six-year-old parakeet calmly sitting inside the clear tube as it navigates three feet underwater. Sharing the video, X handle Science Girl wrote, “There is a guy who takes his pet party on adventures. Here he is scuba diving in the Bahamas.”