Meet Bahati, the adorable lion cub that was the model for Lion King’s Simba

The lion cub is named Bahati, and her full name is Bahati Moja which means 'lucky one' in Swahili. She was just a month-old when she was filmed two years ago.

Little Bahati was only a month old when the Hollywood studio approached the Dallas Zoo for its videos. (Source: Dallas Zoo/Facebook)

Disney’s remake of the Lion King is ruling at the box office and many are raving about Simba in the recent remake. The lion cub that helped Disney animators make Simba appear as natural as possible is a resident of the Dallas zoo.

“From walking on wobbly new legs to licking milk droplets off of her face, we captured every moment, no matter how small,” Dallas Zoo wrote while sharing a video on Facebook.

“We just happened to have a cub at the right time when they were in that phase of the film,” Dallas Zoo spokesperson Kari Streiber told the Dallas Observer. “So we were able to provide some reference points. Of course, we love to think we can see little bits of Bahati when we look at Simba now.

Bahati is now a fully grown lioness and weighs 260 pounds! “She certainly doesn’t look like the video we submitted back then, but she’s beautiful,” Streiber said.

Bahati was the first lion cub born at the Dallas Zoo after over 40 years. She was born on St Patrick’s Day in 2017 through a scheduled C-section, after her mother had previously delivered stillborn cubs.

