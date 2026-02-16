Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom

A 12-year-old student from Dallas is making waves after successfully achieving nuclear fusion in his playroom. According to NBC News, Aiden McMillan, a Class 7 student in the Dallas Independent School District, caught Guinness World Records’ attention for being the youngest individual to accomplish nuclear fusion.

Aiden began his journey at the age of eight. Before attempting to build the device, he dedicated two years to nuclear physics and understanding the science behind fusion. After grasping the theory, he started constructing early prototypes of his machine, the report said.

He carried out the project with assistance from Launchpad, a nonprofit makerspace in West Dallas that supports students working on advanced science and engineering initiatives. He described the process as both rewarding and frustrating at different stages. Over four years, the project saw several obstacles, modifications, and safety precautions, the report added.