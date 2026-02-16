Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom

Aiden McMillan is sparking a global debate on education and its objectives after achieving nuclear fusion.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 09:51 AM IST
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutronsThe breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons (Image source: @Dexerto/X)
A 12-year-old student from Dallas is making waves after successfully achieving nuclear fusion in his playroom. According to NBC News, Aiden McMillan, a Class 7 student in the Dallas Independent School District, caught Guinness World Records’ attention for being the youngest individual to accomplish nuclear fusion.

Aiden began his journey at the age of eight. Before attempting to build the device, he dedicated two years to nuclear physics and understanding the science behind fusion. After grasping the theory, he started constructing early prototypes of his machine, the report said.

He carried out the project with assistance from Launchpad, a nonprofit makerspace in West Dallas that supports students working on advanced science and engineering initiatives. He described the process as both rewarding and frustrating at different stages. Over four years, the project saw several obstacles, modifications, and safety precautions, the report added.

His mother initially expressed concern about the potential dangers and made sure she fully understood the risks involved and how they would be controlled.

The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons, confirming that fusion had occurred. Aiden said the experience was emotional and represented the culmination of years of effort.

Despite the widespread attention, he shared that the work was motivated by curiosity rather than a desire for records. For him, fusion holds significant promise for the future of energy.

Also Read | A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would ‘hold back’ the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record

The feat has drawn significant attention on social media, with a user commenting, “America’s education system focuses more on creativity, invention, building stuff and research work. in india focus is still mostly on how to land a job at apple, google or facebook as a software engineer.”

“I been in the rednecks making plasma weapons rabbit hole atm. Amazing what one can do with a garage,” another user wrote. “At 12, he’s building a fusion machine. Meanwhile, grown adults are busy fighting strangers online. The contrast is insane,” a third user reacted.

 

