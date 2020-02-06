‘They are heroes’: Pics of Chinese medics with mask marks go viral amid coronavirus outbreak

The viral pictures were of medical staff based in Wuhan, where since the last month over 59 people have been affected by the infectious virus. (Source: @PDChina/Twitter) The viral pictures were of medical staff based in Wuhan, where since the last month over 59 people have been affected by the infectious virus. (Source: @PDChina/Twitter)

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China, pictures of medics with marks on their faces due to the prolonged usage of the masks to protect themselves from the virus have gone viral on social media. The widely circulated pictures have left many emotional with some calling the medical staff “heroes”.

According to a Metro report, the viral pictures were of medical staff based in Wuhan, where outbreak was first reported. Many medical workers are said to be working round the clock and are sleeping on hospital chair and floors before starting their next shift, the news website stated.

Pictures of the exhausted nurses were shared by the official handle of People’s Daily, China. “Nurses take off their face masks after a gruelling shift in a fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!” read the caption.

Nurses take off their face masks after a grueling shift in fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!#EverydayHero ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BiO7E3PfGR — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) February 5, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has prompted reactions online with many thanking the medical staff for their service. Moreover, many netizens enquired whether there were more comfortable masks available for the nurses.

