Watch: Scientists share ‘behind the scenes’ work in developing a Covid-19 vaccine

With Covid-19 claiming the lives of more than 1.2 million people globally, scientists and researchers around the world are working round the clock to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. However, amid their busy schedule, a team of scientists are documenting their work on Covid-19 vaccines and posting it on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

From highlighting their efforts to busting myths on coronavirus, the medical professionals are attempting to bring forward all that is going on “behind the scenes” and answer as many questions about the pandemic.

“Follow the scientists working round the clock (and around the world) to help end this pandemic. They’re filming on their phones inside the search for safe and effective vaccines,” read the tweet by Team Halo that is running the initiative.

Watch the video here:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 150 Covid-19 vaccines are presently in development, with around 44 candidates in clinical trials and 11 undergoing late-stage testing. Here are some of many videos tweeted by the #TeamHalo:

Why do men do worse than women with #Covid19 and how does this relate to any vaccines? Here’s Harvard Professor Galit Alter from @ragoninstitute #teamhalo pic.twitter.com/e3eKdpMpAn — Team Halo (@projecthalo) November 2, 2020

How does ‘herd immunity’ work? Here’s Harvard prof Galit Alter on why we need a vaccine. @ragoninstitute #teamhalo pic.twitter.com/a0vevCiLJh — Team Halo (@projecthalo) October 28, 2020

