Watch: Mechanics find rabbit inside a car’s mount. Here’s how they helped it out

One would rarely think that a car’s mount can be a rabbit’s hideout. Workers at a car dealership in Florida, US, were left surprised when they found a rabbit inside a car’s motor mount while they were changing the vehicle’s oil.

The mechanics at Germain BMW in Naples noticed unusual noise coming from the car’s undercarriage area which prompted them to inspect it closely. UPI News reported one of the mechanics, Noah Caprisien, used his phone camera to look inside the motor mount and found a bunny trapped inside it. They then dislodged the motor mount and freed the bunny who immediately began running around the garage.

In an attempt to safely free the bunny outdoors, one of the mechanics is seen fanatically chasing after it.

A video of this unique rabbit rescue and the chase was shared on the Instagram account of the dealership on December 30. They also shared a photo that showed one of the workers holding the bunny before releasing it outside the garage.

This post was captioned, “Hop On By BMW Naples for ALL your Service Needs No Bunnies Were Harmed in the Making of this Film”

Commenting on the post, people appreciated the skills and dexterity of the mechanics who freed and then caught the rabbit. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “He can now add animal control to his resume ”. Another person said, “He caught it! What a legend ”.