Mechanic saves people stuck in a blizzard by breaking into a school. His apology note goes viral

Around Christmas, the state of New York in the US faced unexpected snow blizzards which left people stranded on snow-covered roads. The strong blizzards and drop in temperatures were so intense that more than 34 people reportedly died during the winter storm.

Jay Witney, a mechanic from Kenmore in New York state, was also stuck in the storm after he ventured out to rescue a stranded friend. While Witney’s friend was picked up by authorities, he was stuck in the storm along with a stranger, Mike, to who he had offered a ride.

Witney, 27, told CNN he knocked on several houses and requested them to let him and Mike inside. He even offered upwards of $500 to sleep on the floor, but everyone turned them away. They then went back to his car and called the police but received no help. He also helped an elderly woman named Mary, who knocked on his car and asked for help. By the morning, as Whitney’s truck was low on fuel, heating was not possible.

Witney then noticed a school close by and in an act of desperation broke into it. After the three of them entered the school, they were able to find heat and shelter. Whitney again ventured out and helped 22 more people who were stuck in their cars and freezing. All of them waited in the school until the weather cleared.

Interestingly, Whitney left an apology note near the broken window, which he temporarily covered with cardboard. When the police arrived to inspect the school’s break-in after the storm subdued, they noticed the note and inspected the CCTV footage. Impressed by Witney’s quick thinking and his kindness, the police department shared screen grabs from the CCTV and urged people to help them identify him.

In a Facebook post, the Cheektowaga Police Department wrote, “We watched the video surveillance and witnessed people taking care of people. There was a freezer full of food but no one touched it. They only ate what was necessary to stay alive. They used the gym for the kids to play and pulled the smart boards out of the classrooms to watch the news for updates. They had 2 dogs they were also attending to. When they were finally able to leave safely, you never would have known anyone was there. They plugged the smart boards back in, and cleaned up all the tables and things that they used.”

This post soon went viral with over 3,400 likes and thousands of reshares. In their latest post, the police department said it was able to connect with Witney and its chief thanked him for their actions.