‘McBaby’! Restaurant turns into delivery room after woman goes into labour

Cops in California helped a woman give birth to a baby boy in McDonald’s after she went into labour at the fast food restaurant. The official Facebook account of the City of Madera Police Department shared a picture of their officer holding the newborn baby. “It’s not every day you get to help deliver a newborn baby at McDonald’s,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral.

The officers, who responded to a call informing them about a woman in active labour, arrived at the location along with paramedics to help her out. According to the post, there was no time to transport the unnamed women, who at that time was in the lobby of the restaurant. “There was no time to transport the mother as the baby was being delivered. The great paramedics delivered a healthy baby boy. The mother and the baby were transported to the hospital and they are both doing well.”

The post, which has been shared over 800 times, was flooded with praises. While many lauded the paramedics and the officer for the successful delivery, others congratulated the new mother and even cracked cute baby jokes.