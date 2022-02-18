‘McDonald’s Sprite can probably fry fish’: Difference in taste of aerated drink sparks memes on Twitter

While one may think Sprite may taste similar no matter from where you have it, there is a popular opinion that the carbonated drink from McDonald’s tastes different. Once again, a tsunami of memes flooded Twitter, with even the company joining in the viral trend.

As Twitterati shared interesting one-liners describing the fizzy drink on the platform, memers joined in the fun with a renewed gusto. But perhaps, it was the fast-food chain’s own meme that triggered a wider reach.

It all started recently when Twitter user @nice_two shared a photo of the sweet lemony drink with a caption: “Good luck to me”.

Good Luck to me…. pic.twitter.com/JmqQeV70iI — My BFF Out Here Building N*ggaz (@nice_two) February 15, 2022

It soon garnered attention of many online, who reacted by saying the fast-food chain version “literally keeps sizzling”. With more than 1.6 lakh likes on the post, it saw a resurgence of the #McDonaldsSprite memes.

Although customers can’t pinpoint how exactly is it different, people are using adjectives like “spicy”, “stronger” and “powerful” in an attempt to describe the unique aftertaste.

And as the chatter grew louder, the company themselves shared a meme with dinosaurs. “The first time someone dropped their McDonald’s sprite,” they wrote on Twitter showing the extinct animals running around while a huge glass of the electrifying drink falls on the ground.

the sound it made when it hit the ground pic.twitter.com/A0I194Udz9 — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 16, 2022

As people try to unravel the mystery behind the drink’s extra fizziness, netizens are sharing relatable memes to sum up their emotions and “pains after drinking McDonald’s Sprite”.

Ronald:

"What if we put the #DoctorStrange Astral projection scene…in a cup?" And thus, the McDonald's Sprite was born. pic.twitter.com/OHM3ey98EJ — MT (@MasterTainment) February 18, 2022

something in mcdonald’s sprite could cure covid, they just gotta figure it out — hc 😵‍💫 (@hannahmtaylor_) February 18, 2022

one sip of McDonald's sprite got you like pic.twitter.com/YAoAhajBkN — KNNY (@0xKNNY) February 17, 2022

McDonald’s sprite is absolutely electric.

Goodnight pic.twitter.com/u2Ry9YkAiy — Rob (@Rob100x) February 18, 2022

How your throat feel after taking the first sip of McDonalds sprite pic.twitter.com/5Yoz56IYP0 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 16, 2022

McDonald’s sprite is battery acid in a cup. pic.twitter.com/TaabHEeoI3 — ENNY🤎 (@FinesseEness) February 17, 2022

Me after drinking the mcdonald's sprite pic.twitter.com/XBsOEfwJ2z — yes (@yes_12345678) February 17, 2022

In a pinch, McDonalds Sprite can be used to jumpstart your car — Matt 🍊 (@titanmatt_) February 16, 2022

I dropped my baby in McDonald’s sprite HELP!! pic.twitter.com/UdHw2TcFwh — Trip (@Tripleis100s) February 18, 2022