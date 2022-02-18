scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 18, 2022
Must Read

‘McDonald’s Sprite can probably fry fish’: Difference in taste of aerated drink sparks memes on Twitter

The official Twitter handle of McDonald’s too joined in the conversation and came up with their own take on the Sprite memes circulating online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 18, 2022 2:01:24 pm
McDonald’s Sprite, McDonald’s Sprite memes, sprite memes, sprite stronger memes, mcdonalds sprite different, indian expressAlthough customers can’t pinpoint how exactly is it different, people are using adjectives like “spicy”, “stronger” and “powerful” to describe it.

While one may think Sprite may taste similar no matter from where you have it, there is a popular opinion that the carbonated drink from McDonald’s tastes different. Once again, a tsunami of memes flooded Twitter, with even the company joining in the viral trend.

As Twitterati shared interesting one-liners describing the fizzy drink on the platform, memers joined in the fun with a renewed gusto. But perhaps, it was the fast-food chain’s own meme that triggered a wider reach.

It all started recently when Twitter user @nice_two shared a photo of the sweet lemony drink with a caption: “Good luck to me”.

It soon garnered attention of many online, who reacted by saying the fast-food chain version “literally keeps sizzling”. With more than 1.6 lakh likes on the post, it saw a resurgence of the #McDonaldsSprite memes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Although customers can’t pinpoint how exactly is it different, people are using adjectives like “spicy”, “stronger” and “powerful” in an attempt to describe the unique aftertaste.

And as the chatter grew louder, the company themselves shared a meme with dinosaurs. “The first time someone dropped their McDonald’s sprite,” they wrote on Twitter showing the extinct animals running around while a huge glass of the electrifying drink falls on the ground.

As people try to unravel the mystery behind the drink’s extra fizziness, netizens are sharing relatable memes to sum up their emotions and “pains after drinking McDonald’s Sprite”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement