Monday, Jan 30, 2023
‘Robots taking away jobs’: McDonald’s opens first restaurant without employees in US

This McDonald’s outlet is in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth in Texas.

This McDonald's outlet has been opened in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth in Texas.

Can you imagine going to a restaurant where there are no people around to take your order or prepare food? Instead, everything is automated and the only human present there is you. It may sound something straight out of a sci-fi film, but it is as real as it gets with McDonald’s first automated restaurant in the US.

This McDonald’s outlet has been opened in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth in Texas. A video of this restaurant with no workers was posted on Twitter by Now This News. The clip shows how once you walk in, there’s no one at the counter, and you have to order whatever you want on a screen.

At times, robots bring the food that has been ordered. And if you go through the drive-through, you just order ahead online, and then an automated machine appears to deliver the food.

For now, McDonald’s is testing this concept at only this location. The company says the location is designed for people who live on the go. Customers receive their orders from a conveyor belt and there’s an employee present who answers their questions.

Watch the video below:

“Anyone want to write this dystopian novel? Anyone want to guess who is working the grill?” commented a user. “No thanks. I’m doing nothing to promote robots taking away jobs,” said another. “There’s a town called White Settlement? The irony of advanced technology first appearing there,” posted another netizen. “Anything to get out of paying workers a living wage, eh McDonald’s?” another person wrote.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:23 IST
