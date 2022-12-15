scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

McDonald’s gets a winter makeover in Poland. Watch video

Knitted woollen threads in hues of green, pink, yellow, and black arranged one after another cover the buildings of the outlet in Ustroń, Poland. The indoors are also seen completely decked up with the woollen material.

It is the time when people across the world warm up for the gripping winter season. From switching to woollen clothes to changing diets, preparations for the season are umpteen. However, American multinational fast food chain McDonald’s took it to the next level as they gave a “winter makeover” to one of their outlets in Poland.

Covered in giant threads of wool, the outlet looks different and eye-catchy. The video featuring the knitwear-inspired makeover is doing the rounds on social media. The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows large knitted woollen threads in hues of green, pink, yellow, and black arranged one after another covering the buildings of the outlet. The knitwear addition does not end there. The indoors are also seen completely decked up with the woollen material. Some customers are seen watching the embellishment in awe.

The Independent reports that the outlet wanted to promote their new winter menu and about 50 workers toiled for five months to complete the work. “A McDonald’s location in Ustroń, Poland, got a full cardigan makeover, with giant amounts of wool covering the entire building inside & out. According to SWNS, the stunt was intended to promote the location’s new winter menu & took nearly 5 months & 50 workers to pull off,” Now This News tweeted.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed over 10,000 views on Twitter. While some users were amazed to watch the experimentation, some others criticised the waste of money. A user commented, “Wow that’s amazing!!!” Another user wrote, “Seems excessive. Know how much grease thats going to absorb???” A third one commented, “what an insipid waste of time and money.”

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:09:49 pm
