McDonald’s employees gift a laptop to their manager on Christmas. Watch his reaction

In a heartfelt gesture, a manager working at McDonald’s was gifted a Chromebook laptop by his team on Christmas to thank him for his hard work and dedication. A video of the moment when the manager was surprised by his team was posted on Twitter on the page UB1UB2 SOUTHALL.

The manager, who works at the Uxbridge McDonald’s in West London, was given a gift parcel by his team. He looks surprised and asks them “what is it?” The employees ask him to open it properly. As he opens the gift wrapping and sees an Asus Chromebook laptop, he exclaims, “You guys are not serious.” Feeling lost for words, he thanks them.

“This McDonald’s manager was left speechless on Christmas after his staff gifted him a Chromebook Laptop to thank him for his hardwork and dedication to the team!” says the caption.

Watch the clip below:

This McDonald’s manager was left speechless on Christmas after his staff gifted him a Chromebook Laptop to thank him for his hardwork and dedication to the team! ❤️🎄 #Uxbridge pic.twitter.com/FoNA64F2mg — UB1UB2 SOUTHALL (@UB1UB2) December 25, 2022

Since being posted on December 26, the clip has received more than 13,000 views. Netizens praised the gesture of the staff and complimented the man for being a “great manager”.

“He must do a lot that didn’t go unnoticed, nice one from the staff,” commented a user. “You’re nothing without a good team behind you,” said another. “Well done to his team. Good managers are far and few between,” posted a third. “That shows how he treated them and facilitated their work. A great manager indeed to win the love and affection of his staff,” another netizen wrote.