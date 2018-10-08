Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
McDonald’s customer finds ‘maggots’ inside ketchup dispenser, shares video

A McDonald’s customer was in for a shock when she noticed 'maggots' crawling inside the ketchup dispenser of the fast food joint in England. Taking to Twitter, she shared the video of the incident that made many recoil in horror.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 12:53:36 pm

McDonald’s customer claims to find ‘maggots’, maggots in sauce dispense, maggots in McDonald's sauce dispenser, McDonald, McDonald's news, twitter, twitter reaction, indian express, indian express news A McDonald’s customer claimed to find ‘maggots’ inside a sauce dispenser installed in the restaurant. (Source: Isabella/Twitter)

“Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can’t tell, these are MAGGOTS,” tweeted Bella Ritchie as she shared a video of a transparent sauce dispenser claiming that the small yellow insects were ‘maggots’ inside the machine. According to a Fox News report, the customer shot the video at a McDonald’s in Cambridge, UK.

She further tweeted that even though she informed a staff member, her request was “intentionally” ignored. Furthermore, she also wrote a mail to the manager informing them about the incident. “I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers,” she tweeted. “Trust me I know, I spoke to a manager and have emailed them. It’s so grim,” she added.

Talking about the issue a McDonald’s spokesperson told the Sun Online, “We’re extremely sorry to see this, and have tried to get in contact with the customer directly. Our condiment area and dispensers should be checked for cleanliness every day and we are looking into what happened here.”

The video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many questioning the hygiene standards of the fast food industry. Here are some of the reactions to the viral tweet:

