McDonald’s customer finds ‘maggots’ inside ketchup dispenser, shares video

A McDonald’s customer claimed to find ‘maggots’ inside a sauce dispenser installed in the restaurant. (Source: Isabella/Twitter)

“Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can’t tell, these are MAGGOTS,” tweeted Bella Ritchie as she shared a video of a transparent sauce dispenser claiming that the small yellow insects were ‘maggots’ inside the machine. According to a Fox News report, the customer shot the video at a McDonald’s in Cambridge, UK.

She further tweeted that even though she informed a staff member, her request was “intentionally” ignored. Furthermore, she also wrote a mail to the manager informing them about the incident. “I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers,” she tweeted. “Trust me I know, I spoke to a manager and have emailed them. It’s so grim,” she added.

Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can’t tell, these are MAGGOTS 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/7B3khnDwME — Isabella 🌹 (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018

Talking about the issue a McDonald’s spokesperson told the Sun Online, “We’re extremely sorry to see this, and have tried to get in contact with the customer directly. Our condiment area and dispensers should be checked for cleanliness every day and we are looking into what happened here.”

The video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many questioning the hygiene standards of the fast food industry. Here are some of the reactions to the viral tweet:

You could actually sue, especially cos they’re still serving food!!!🤢 — Courtney (@_courts_o) October 3, 2018

McMaggot to you… — Truthache (@Truthache3) October 7, 2018

Noooooo….just noooooooooo. I’ll never even use these ketchup dispensers anywhere every again (I’m in the US) UGH! — Ronna (@Ronnajowilliams) October 5, 2018

Probably a healthier source of protein than their mince. — Barney O. (@chitownhustler) October 8, 2018

COME ON MCDONALD’S ITS NOT HARD TO CONTROL YOUR RESTAURANT 😭😭😭 — GucciThePug2019 (@pro_pug) October 8, 2018

