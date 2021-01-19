scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

McDonald’s customer claims delivery boy cancelled order, ate the food outside her home

While many sympathised with the fuming customers, others were skeptical about the tweet. The user later deleted the viral post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2021 11:36:43 pm
uk, uk woman, McDonald’s customer delivery boy ate order outside her home, just eat, just eat order, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video had gone viral on social media and triggered mixed reactions online. (Source: YouTube)

In a bizarre incident, a McDonald’s customer in the UK has accused the delivery boy of eating her food right outside her house, after cancelling the order. In a video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, a man can be seen sitting next to a delivery vehicle and eating.

According to the Mirror, the woman placed an order through the food delivery app Just Eat. However, the food was never delivered to her as she claimed it was eaten by the driver himself.

Taking to Twitter, the woman’s brother, known as CJ, tweeted, “Yo Just Eat my sister ordered McDonald’s on your site yesterday from Kentish Town McDonalds,” the news website added.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a statement, a Just Eat spokesperson told The Sun: “At Just Eat we’re committed to providing a positive experience for all of our customers. When we become aware of any practices that fall below the high standards we expect, we will always take steps to address this.”

They further added that the incident is being investigated and appropriate action regarding it will be taken.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Since being shared online, the video had gone viral and triggered mixed reactions online. While many sympathised with the fuming customers, others were skeptical about the tweet. The user later deleted the viral post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement