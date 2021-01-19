McDonald’s customer claims delivery boy cancelled order, ate the food outside her home

Since being shared online, the video had gone viral on social media and triggered mixed reactions online. (Source: YouTube)

In a bizarre incident, a McDonald’s customer in the UK has accused the delivery boy of eating her food right outside her house, after cancelling the order. In a video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, a man can be seen sitting next to a delivery vehicle and eating.

According to the Mirror, the woman placed an order through the food delivery app Just Eat. However, the food was never delivered to her as she claimed it was eaten by the driver himself.

Taking to Twitter, the woman’s brother, known as CJ, tweeted, “Yo Just Eat my sister ordered McDonald’s on your site yesterday from Kentish Town McDonalds,” the news website added.

Watch the video here:

In a statement, a Just Eat spokesperson told The Sun: “At Just Eat we’re committed to providing a positive experience for all of our customers. When we become aware of any practices that fall below the high standards we expect, we will always take steps to address this.”

They further added that the incident is being investigated and appropriate action regarding it will be taken.

Since being shared online, the video had gone viral and triggered mixed reactions online. While many sympathised with the fuming customers, others were skeptical about the tweet. The user later deleted the viral post.

Similar thing happened to my wife Monday. Ordered @McdonaldsUK for the children, @JustEatUK driver called that he’s outside, we opened the door but he wasn’t. He went ahead and marked the order as ‘delivered’. Still waiting for the investigation team and refund. — Widdy-widdy (@Shollyme) January 15, 2021

Playing devil’s advocate here, if I was going to cancel someone’s order, I wouldn’t then eat it right outside their house. That seems beyond dumb. Surely the thief would eat it somewhere out of sight? Not accusing anyone of lying here, just seems a really illogical thing to do. — Rusty Shackleford (@RustySh46721632) January 16, 2021