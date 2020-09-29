scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
McDonald’s employee pays for customer’s meal, wins praise for her kindness

A Twitter user tweeted a video that showed a McDonald's employee paying for his meal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 29, 2020 4:42:58 pm
Many who came across the video joined in to laud the 19-year-old's gesture

A McDonald’s employee is winning praise on social media after a video emerged of her paying for a customer’s meal as her “kind act of the day”.

Joshua Henry recently posted a video on Twitter which showed Enya Vegnere, an employee at a McDonald’s outlet in Coventry, West Midlands, paying for his meal.

Henry, in the caption, explained that he was ordering food through the outlet’s drive-through and called up his mother to ask if she wanted something to eat.

“I then placed my order got round to the window to pay and this girl said she is going to pay for my order as her kind act of the day because I rang my mom and it was thoughtful,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old wrote the act of kindness touched him since he is at risk of getting laid off,  and Henry wrote he plans to pay the act of kindness forward.

Many who came across the video praised the 19-year-old’s gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

“I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve done it,” Enya told The Sun.

The 19-year-old said that she has almost spent around £50 on random acts of kindness for customers who she thought would appreciate it.

