McDonald’s employee pays for customer’s meal, wins praise for her kindness

A McDonald’s employee is winning praise on social media after a video emerged of her paying for a customer’s meal as her “kind act of the day”.

Joshua Henry recently posted a video on Twitter which showed Enya Vegnere, an employee at a McDonald’s outlet in Coventry, West Midlands, paying for his meal.

Henry, in the caption, explained that he was ordering food through the outlet’s drive-through and called up his mother to ask if she wanted something to eat.

“I then placed my order got round to the window to pay and this girl said she is going to pay for my order as her kind act of the day because I rang my mom and it was thoughtful,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old wrote the act of kindness touched him since he is at risk of getting laid off, and Henry wrote he plans to pay the act of kindness forward.

A girl called “Enya” who works at Tile Hill @McDonaldsUK just paid for my meal as her act of kindness for the day. Proper cheered me up after having a depressing day with the fact I’m at high risk of redundancy. I will pay this kind act forward tomorrow for sure. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8puiCUAkKy — Josh-U-R 🙌🏿🙌🏻🙌🏽 (@Josh_U_R_Artist) September 22, 2020

Many who came across the video praised the 19-year-old’s gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

At last something good about coventry.

Really nice of her and would like to see how it’s passed on 👍🏻 — danny mcdermott (@dermott_mufc) September 23, 2020

This world needs a lot more of you sweetie, keep being yourself ❤️ — TrueBluePatriot05 (@TrueBluePatrio1) September 24, 2020

Good for you Enya! This deed will see you through life in good company. — Pat Bohen (@BufBos) September 24, 2020

How gorgeous is she? She will go far😍 — terri (@terri63277824) September 25, 2020

There is people that care well done pic.twitter.com/H7NwgCoj2f — 🍺 Crazy Crew 🍺 (@CrazyCrew01) September 24, 2020

And good on you wanting to pay it forward to pass on the good deed! Love this! #keepitgoing — KagsyToo (@KagsyToo) September 23, 2020

“I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve done it,” Enya told The Sun.

The 19-year-old said that she has almost spent around £50 on random acts of kindness for customers who she thought would appreciate it.

