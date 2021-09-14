‘May the ugliest win’: Farmers in Spain compete in bizarre tomato contest

Spain’s unique cultural celebrations, such as the La Tomatina, Pamplona bull run, and wine fight, have often caught the attention of people around the world. Now, the country is holding an ‘ugliest tomato’ contest.

Farmers in Spain compete in this unusual contest to win the award for the “ugliest tomato”. A video of the festival, which has gone viral on social media, features the contestants submitting the “ugly” tomato of the Marmande variety.

Watch the video here:

This unusual contest in Spain celebrates the ugliest tomatoes 🍅 pic.twitter.com/1JDrKGfIYB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 14, 2021

“They come out ugly because we have some bees that germinate them,” Santos Martinez, a participant of the completion, told Reuters. “They take the pollen from one place to another but in this case something went wrong.”

Marisol and Vincente Martinez, the winners of the competition, who were judged by a popular jury, told the news website that an ugly lot came out and that was it. “They come out by chance. The ugly ones come out by chance,” they said. As an award, the winners get an Iberian ham.