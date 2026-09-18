Laid off after 30 years at HP, woman finds new career in Antarctica

Lee had already visited the continent twice as a tourist and had fallen in love with it. Curious to know whether she could actually work there, she began researching opportunities.

After spending three decades at Hewlett-Packard (HP), May Lee never imagined that being laid off would eventually lead her to a job in Antarctica.

The 59-year-old had joined HP as an intern in 1987 and had planned to stay with the company for several more years. But after she was downsized last February, Lee found herself looking for work at a time when getting a new job proved far more difficult than expected.

“As a graduate, I wanted to sign on for life with a good company that I knew I could be loyal to and would be as loyal as a company could be,” Lee told Business Insider in an as-told-to essay. “I didn’t want to climb the corporate ladder or jump from company to company. If I hadn’t been downsized last February, I would never have left.”