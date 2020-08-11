Volunteers donate hair, help build floating booms with waste to battle Mauritius oil spill

A major oil spill near the island of Mauritius has prompted a massive response from the island’s residents with people coming forward to donate hair and help build booms with used plastic bottles to prevent its spread. Thousands of students, environmental activists and residents have been working round the clock trying to reduce the damage to the island’s pristine coasts from an oil spill due to a ship running aground a coral reef.
An estimated 2,500 tons of oil from the Japanese ship’s cargo of 4 tons has already escaped into the sea, officials said.
Workers were seeking to stop more oil from leaking, but with high winds and rough seas on Sunday there were reports of new cracks in the ship’s hull. Urgent efforts increased as the MV Wakashio, which was showing signs of splitting apart and dumping its remaining cargo oil into the waters surrounding Mauritius.
As the country declared a “national emergency”, people from all quarters of life have jumped into action, amid strong criticism against the government for acting late. Volunteers were seen scooping oil from the shores using buckets and extracting sludge with shovels, filling big oil barrels to take away the heavy fuel.
Online campaigns have started with hashtags #SovNouLagon and #SaveMauritiusReef to get more people to participate and donate essential items.
Le Leo Club Grand-Port et le Lions Club Grand Port continuent leur engagement dans le oil spill clean up. Le risque que le vraquier se casse est imminente ! Nous craignons tous le pire. Nous devons redoubler d'efforts et renforcer la solidarité et générosité mauricienne. Bravo aux volontaires qui travaillent sur les bateaux pour disposer les boudins en mer! Ces hommes et femmes sont exposés à des conditions critiques ! NOUS LANÇONS UN APPEL! LES BATEAUX ONT BESOIN D'ESSENCE ! S'IL VOUS PLAÎT, faites un don car chaque litre compte afin de limiter les dégâts ! Numéro de contact: Mervyn – 57856957 Ryan – 57986655 Merci! #leocgp #lionscgp #sovnoulagon #WeServe
After the oil spillage from the ship MV Wakashio which has run aground on our coral reefs, volunteers have come together to help make floating booms which will act as barriers and prevent the oil from getting near to our coastlines. Our little contribution can make an impact. Together we stand against this environmental disaster. 🤝🇲🇺
Across the island, people have been collecting plastic water bottles and jars to create floating booms so that long floating oil booms can be made to try slow the spread of the oil into the lagoon and the coast.
Volunteers were seen hastily sewing fabric, stuffing it with sugar cane leaves and straw, and keeping these booms afloat with plastic bottles.
In some places, many volunteered to help with the transpiration of the filled barrels and containers, to remove the crude oil from the shores.
From packers and movers to grocery chains, many lent their vehicles to aide the volunteers who are entering the hazardous sludge.
Hello everyone! We are deeply concerned about the tragic ecological disaster. We are joining the national effort to save our Motherland by offering to transport equipments for the different organisations on the forefront. Please send us a direct message so that we can coordinate our efforts and plan accordingly. @savemauritiusreef @mauritius__explored #savemauritiusreef
People also started donating their hair to use in soaking up the oil.
Many studies have showed that fur and hair products, collected from dog groomers and hairdressers, are just as good as synthetic alternatives when it comes to cleaning up crude oil spills on land.
Save Mauritius Reef🐠 🐟 Donate your hair in one of our agencies & receive Rs.100 MariDeal Gift Card MariDeal Agencies: 📍 Trianon Shopping Park, Trianon 📍 Caudan Dias Per, Port-Louis 📍 La Croisette, Grand Baie MariDeal would like to thank Francoise Gachet for this initiative, we all must do our part and #thinklocal All hair collected will be used to create buoys to absorb oil spills in the lagoon #savemauritiusreef
My paradise island home of #mauritius just suffered a dreadful oilspill. This is a disaster for our wildlife & environment, for our fragile natural ecosystems & for our economy which relies on tourism. They're asking for donations of hair to help clean up the oil. There's not much I can do, but I can do this. I love my long hair but hair grows… . @vanilla_village in the West is collecting hair & offering free cuts today. I challenge any #mauricien / #mauricienne to join me. (Esp @barefootleila & @sofgrant !!!) I also heard that you can go lend a hand with cleanup at Pte Desiny. . #savemauritiusreef #wakashio #ilemaurice
Pour lutter contre la marée noire: Teena se rase la tête Chapeau ! Les photos font le buzz sur les réseaux sociaux depuis hier, vendredi 7 août. Celles de Teena Cheetamun, qui n’a pas hésité à se raser la tête afin d’aider à lutter contre la marée noire qui menace notre île, dans le sillage du naufrage du Wakashio. Voir le lien de l'article en bio. #buzz #réseauxsociaux #dreads #naufrage #Wakashio #lexpress #lexpressmu #Mauritius #Maurice
Pictures of marine animals covered in oil have flooded social media, with appeals for money to help volunteers continue their work.
“We are starting to see dead fish,” said Vikash Tatayah, conservation director at Mauritius Wildlife Foundation, a non-governmental organisation told local newspaper. “We are starting to see animals like crabs covered in oil, we are starting to see seabirds covered in oil, including some which could not be rescued.”
In Japan, officials of the company that owns the ship, Nagashiki Shipping, and the ship’s operator, Mitsui OSK Lines, deeply apologised for the oil leak. The officials said they have sent experts to Mauritius to join in the cleanup effort.
They are trying to do so in an environmentally safe way, without using emulsifiers and other environmentally harmful chemicals, said Kiyoaki Nagashiki, president of the shipowner Nagashiki Shipping.
The officials said the companies were continuing to remove fuel from the ship using a vessel small enough to safely operate in the shallow waters. They said the operation is time-consuming because of rough waves. The shipowner and operator are working with a salvage ship to lift the tanker while trying to prevent any further oil leaks.
The officials said the Wakashio left China on July 14 and was on its way to Brazil, and on its journey the ship ran aground July 25.
[With inputs from AP]
