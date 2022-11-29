Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupts for first time in 38 years. Watch video

Spewing ash and illuminating the sky with a red glow, Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano located in Hawaii erupted on Sunday. Videos showing Hawaii’s Big Island sky turning red and ash emitting into the air have surfaced online.

Satellite and thermal images showed the lava erupting rapidly and aerial footage showed smoke engulfing the area. Stunning photographs showed the sky in bright red in the aftermath of the eruption in the mammoth mountain.

ALSO READ | This video shows what would happen if a human falls into a lava lake

New aerial footage showing lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano eruption 🌋 @KITV4 (video: Paradise Helicopters) pic.twitter.com/oprB85vNdC — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) November 28, 2022

1st Mauna Loa eruption in 38 years. Check it out on weather radar https://t.co/ZpKgh0wfHn — Spaethon🌴 (@spaethon) November 29, 2022

The world’s largest active volcano, The Mauna Loa in Hawaii, recently began to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades on Monday (11/28). The eruption caused volcanic ash and debris to cover surrounding areas. #SEAToday #SEATodayNews #Jakarta #Indonesia #MaunaLoa #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/0j3DK3dfkL — SEA Today News (@seatodaynews) November 29, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Citing National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu, a Foxweather report said that ash from the volcano reached up to 45,000 feet. The NWS also cautioned that winds may carry volcanic gas, ash and volcanic glass fibres known as Pele’s Hair downwind.

The US Geological Survey said the volcano has been showing signs of unrest since September this year, an NPR report said. The report also added that there was no call for evacuation while shelters have been opened at the Old Kona Airport in Kailua-Kona and Ka’u gym in Pahala for emergency situations. Mitch Roth, mayor of Hawaii County, was quoted as saying by NPR that the eruption does not appear to be threatening any downslope communities.

As per National Park Service, Mauna Loa means ‘long mountain’ in Hawaiian. The volcano takes up about 51% of Big Island and stands 13, 681 feet above sea level and rises 30,000 feet from the bottom of the sea, higher than Mount Everest. Sunday’s eruption is the first one recorded since 1984. Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843.