Mattresses fly off from a truck in UK. Watch video

Motorists in Ashford, England were left stunned as more than 20 mattresses flew off from a truck. The motorists managed to avoid getting hit by the flying mattresses. A clip showing the mattresses blowing off a truck has now surfaced online.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows mattresses falling from the truck and hitting the road.

Watch the video here:

The tweet said that no one was injured but traffic was disrupted for one hour. “20 mattresses blew off the back of a truck and onto the M20 motorway in Ashford, England, sending drivers on the road scrambling to avoid their path. No injuries were reported, but travellers did experience an hour-long delay as a result of the ‘king-sized’ snafu,” read the caption of the tweet.

Very opportune that camera. — Al Bundy (@d_equalizer) May 2, 2022

Filmed at multiple angles.. — Cyclus (@InfiniteCyclus) May 2, 2022

If one of those mattresses hit the car, it would've blown up pic.twitter.com/AwwGUJJuiv — BearyDarKNIGHT (@def_morgan) May 2, 2022

A driver was quoted as saying by The Sun, “I had to go out to the fast lane to avoid them. They could so easily have caused an accident.”

Before this, a truckload of cookies spilled on the road in England’s Derbyshire in April last year. Police in the Erewash district shared on Twitter photographs of dozens of boxes of McVities ginger nuts and bourbons spilt on the road. The tweet intrigued netizens and many were curious about the cleanup and came up with puns on biscuits.