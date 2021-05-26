Fans divided over Matthew Perry’s Friends themed vaccination t-shirt, some call it ‘insensitive’

However, some also supported the actor and wrote that there was nothing wrong with the actor's post

While Friends fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion episode to air, the popular actor from the show Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing seems to have landed himself in soup after he decided to advertise a Friends-themed merchandise.

In a tweet, Perry was seen flaunting a black shirt with the logo of the popular sitcom along with a tweet that read, “Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt.” He further shared a link to the website on his post and added that the t-shirts were available only for a limited period of time.

Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX Only available for a limited time pic.twitter.com/M2G8hbNV23 — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 24, 2021

With over 1.5 million followers, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and trigger angry reactions among fans, who called out the actor for being insensitive and using the ongoing pandemic to sell merchandise. “Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed,” read one of the many comments slamming the actor.

However, some also supported the actor and wrote that there was nothing wrong with the actor’s post as it only encourages people to get vaccinated.

What do you think is this horrible or clever? https://t.co/QvXcLZ8z1s — Patricia #lock them all up (@PatriciaGladst8) May 25, 2021

Good for you Mathew… Anything that brings awareness to this effort is priceless. If you can make a buck or two, so be it. You’ve done many things that benefit others. Thank you! — Rob McGinty (@RobMcGinty1) May 25, 2021

Mathew Perry needs to seek psychological help we list so many people due to the Covid Virus That actors and the general population should not profit at anybody’s expense — Scott Wakschal (@ScottWakschal9) May 25, 2021

This is cute and actually promotes something positive! ❤ We’ve lost multiple people in the family to Covid. If something like this helps encourage people to get vaccinated, then I’m all for it. — Miss Chanandler Bong (@MaddieWali) May 26, 2021