scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

Fans divided over Matthew Perry’s Friends themed vaccination t-shirt, some call it ‘insensitive’

With over 1.5 million followers, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and trigger angry reactions among fans, who called out Matthew Perry for being insensitive.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2021 2:50:14 pm
friends, friends reunion, friends reunion date, Matthew Perry's FRIENDS themed vaccination t-shirt, covid-19, covid vaccination, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsHowever, some also supported the actor and wrote that there was nothing wrong with the actor's post

While Friends fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion episode to air, the popular actor from the show Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing seems to have landed himself in soup after he decided to advertise a Friends-themed merchandise.

In a tweet, Perry was seen flaunting a black shirt with the logo of the popular sitcom along with a tweet that read, “Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt.” He further shared a link to the website on his post and added that the t-shirts were available only for a limited period of time.

Read the full post here:

With over 1.5 million followers, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and trigger angry reactions among fans, who called out the actor for being insensitive and using the ongoing pandemic to sell merchandise. “Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed,” read one of the many comments slamming the actor.

However, some also supported the actor and wrote that there was nothing wrong with the actor’s post as it only encourages people to get vaccinated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x