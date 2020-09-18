scorecardresearch
Friday, September 18, 2020
Animal handler Matt Wright’s encounter with saltwater crocodile shocks netizens

Matt Wright, who is known as the Outback Wrangler and stars in a National Geographic show of the same name, had an encounter with a crocodile that is being widely shared on social media. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 18, 2020 4:56:33 pm
Crocodiles, Crocodile video, Trending news, Indian Express news, Australia, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news.While the video terrified many, others were concerned with the crocodile’s behaviour.

Animal handler Matt Wright recently shocked fans on Instagram when he shared footage of him dealing with a saltwater crocodile named Bonecruncher.

Wright, who is known as the Outback Wrangler and stars in a National Geographic show of the same name, and the encounter with the crocodile is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, Wright can be seen clearing logs from a river path in Australia’s Northern Territory, an area notorious for its saltwater crocodiles, says a Guardian report.

The video shows Wright repeatedly submerging the creature’s head as it approaches him and his colleague, Tommy, with its jaws wide open in the knee-deep water.

Take a look here:

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

The animal handler, in another post, explained that it was not normal for saltwater crocodiles in that manner but said that they were the most aggressive variety of crocodiles in the world.

