Animal handler Matt Wright’s encounter with saltwater crocodile shocks netizens

While the video terrified many, others were concerned with the crocodile’s behaviour.

Animal handler Matt Wright recently shocked fans on Instagram when he shared footage of him dealing with a saltwater crocodile named Bonecruncher.

Wright, who is known as the Outback Wrangler and stars in a National Geographic show of the same name, and the encounter with the crocodile is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, Wright can be seen clearing logs from a river path in Australia’s Northern Territory, an area notorious for its saltwater crocodiles, says a Guardian report.

The video shows Wright repeatedly submerging the creature’s head as it approaches him and his colleague, Tommy, with its jaws wide open in the knee-deep water.

Take a look here:

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

The animal handler, in another post, explained that it was not normal for saltwater crocodiles in that manner but said that they were the most aggressive variety of crocodiles in the world.

