Animal handler Matt Wright’s encounter with saltwater crocodile shocks netizens

Animal handler Matt Wright recently shocked fans on Instagram when he shared footage of him dealing with a saltwater crocodile named Bonecruncher.
Wright, who is known as the Outback Wrangler and stars in a National Geographic show of the same name, and the encounter with the crocodile is being widely shared on social media.
In the video, Wright can be seen clearing logs from a river path in Australia’s Northern Territory, an area notorious for its saltwater crocodiles, says a Guardian report.
The video shows Wright repeatedly submerging the creature’s head as it approaches him and his colleague, Tommy, with its jaws wide open in the knee-deep water.
Bonecruncher being an absolute pest wile we’re working to clear some logs in the water. Guys understand this is not normal behaviour for a salt water croc. I’ve been working with crocs for over 20years now and working with bone cruncher for the last 7years this is the first croc I’ve ever seen behave in this manner. It’s great to see and be part of this relationship with a wild croc but remember that salt water croc is the most aggressive croc in the world and are the cause of many deaths. @discovercrocodiles @australia @topendsafaricamp @jayprehistoricpets @natgeoau @discovery @thetodayshow @nature #crocs #living #wild #wildlife
The animal handler, in another post, explained that it was not normal for saltwater crocodiles in that manner but said that they were the most aggressive variety of crocodiles in the world.
