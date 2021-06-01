Friends Reunion: Matt LeBlanc’s memes take over Twitter as he emerges as everyone’s favourite Irish uncle

Actor Matt LeBlanc in the 'Friends: The Reunion' special aired on May 27

Friends: The Reunion released last week on HBO and has created a buzz online for more reasons than one. Fans watched their favourite actors come together after nearly two decades, and naturally, it also sparked many memes in the process.

Now, over the weekend, Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, has become a subject of memes, particularly in Ireland. Netizens all across Irish Twitter have claimed him as their ‘da’ or uncle, saying his demeanour in the Reunion episode gives off serious Irish Uncle vibes.

Irish Twitterati are showering love and warmth on the 53-year-old actor, with many saying this is the best thing that has happened on Irish Twitter in a while. The actor’s shots from the show has everyone making the most adorable memes — especially with one photo of him which showed him seated with his arms crossed and legs stretched in front of him, wearing a striped button-down shirt and an easy smile.

I hope #mattleblanc has Irish friends who can explain to him why he’s trending in Ireland. No greater outpouring of joy have we expressed as a people since Teresa Mannion’s unnecessary journeys. Move over Matt Damon, uncle Mattie’s here 💚 — Eileen Gamble🏳️‍🌈 (@eileen_gamble) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles! https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now. — Conor 🇵🇸 (@Erne_Kid) May 29, 2021

LeBlanc is yet to respond. But multiple celebrities from the region, such as Irish actress and Netflix-hit Bridgerton star Nicole Coughlan, have joined in on the fun. “Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him,” Coughlan tweeted. “He’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner.”

Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) May 30, 2021

Take a look at some of the hilarious memes here:

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

“You were up at 6.30am? – good man, I was up at 5 am myself, so” pic.twitter.com/1B3SgldcRU — David Corry (@Dancin_) May 29, 2021

Can’t get enough of these “Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da” memes and I think I found a winner pic.twitter.com/5ZusUmTkEY — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 29, 2021

20 Carroll’s and a €6 quick pick please…no petrol #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/qeXyQsjLmb — Graham Patchell 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇵🇸 (@GrahamPatchell) May 29, 2021

“Water into wine? Make mine a pint of porter so” #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/D0rJStDAKr — Kieran Burke (@KmBriste) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looks like the Dad on Christmas that is happy to see you open your gifts even though he doesn’t know what any of them are cos your Mum got them all pic.twitter.com/h0lM3CEqPi — Gem 🐸 (@gemmlarh) May 29, 2021

matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv — e b o n i (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc sat there like your dad watching your first boyfriend that he dislikes trying & failing to fix the home PC pic.twitter.com/EK68Ym58Y2 — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) May 29, 2021