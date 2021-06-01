scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Most read

Friends Reunion: Matt LeBlanc’s memes take over Twitter as he emerges as everyone’s favourite Irish uncle

One photo of Matt LeBlanc, which showed him seated with his arms crossed and legs stretched in front of him, has triggered many memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 4:17:25 pm
friends reunion, matt leblanc, joey tribbiani, matt leblanc memes, matt leblanc uncle, friends memes, Irish memes, Irish twitter, trending memes, trending news, Indian Express newsActor Matt LeBlanc in the 'Friends: The Reunion' special aired on May 27

Friends: The Reunion released last week on HBO and has created a buzz online for more reasons than one. Fans watched their favourite actors come together after nearly two decades, and naturally, it also sparked many memes in the process.

Now, over the weekend, Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, has become a subject of memes, particularly in Ireland. Netizens all across Irish Twitter have claimed him as their ‘da’ or uncle, saying his demeanour in the Reunion episode gives off serious Irish Uncle vibes.

Irish Twitterati are showering love and warmth on the 53-year-old actor, with many saying this is the best thing that has happened on Irish Twitter in a while. The actor’s shots from the show has everyone making the most adorable memes — especially with one photo of him which showed him seated with his arms crossed and legs stretched in front of him, wearing a striped button-down shirt and an easy smile.

LeBlanc is yet to respond. But multiple celebrities from the region, such as Irish actress and Netflix-hit Bridgerton star Nicole Coughlan, have joined in on the fun. “Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him,” Coughlan tweeted. “He’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner.”

Take a look at some of the hilarious memes here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 01: Latest News

Advertisement