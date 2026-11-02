Bugatti CEO chases job-seeker who stole his Chiron in a Porsche 911, refuses to press charges

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac recently recounted chasing a stolen Bugatti Chiron in a Porsche 911 after a man allegedly took the hypercar after spotting its key inside. The incident triggered a cross-border police operation involving Croatian and Austrian authorities, with Rimac eventually recovering the vehicle.

In an Instagram video, Rimac said the man, who was from Croatia, visited the company looking for a job, then allegedly noticed the Chiron’s key inside and drove away with the car.

Rimac initially expected to recover the vehicle without much difficulty. “I thought, I’ll just come there. They stop the car on the side of the road. I’ll pick up the car. Maybe we drive the guy home back to his family, and we go home,” he said.