Bugatti CEO chases job-seeker who stole his Chiron in a Porsche 911, refuses to press charges

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac recently recounted chasing a stolen Bugatti Chiron in a Porsche 911 after a man allegedly took the hypercar after spotting its key inside. The incident triggered a cross-border police operation involving Croatian and Austrian authorities, with Rimac eventually recovering the vehicle.
In an Instagram video, Rimac said the man, who was from Croatia, visited the company looking for a job, then allegedly noticed the Chiron’s key inside and drove away with the car.
Rimac initially expected to recover the vehicle without much difficulty. “I thought, I’ll just come there. They stop the car on the side of the road. I’ll pick up the car. Maybe we drive the guy home back to his family, and we go home,” he said.
He got into a Porsche 911 and followed the stolen hypercar. However, the situation soon escalated into a major police operation because of the Chiron’s high value.
“Because the value of the car is so high, there were, like, 10 police cars, 20 police officers, and it was a big deal, and I couldn’t just take the car,” Rimac said.
Although he had his identification and the vehicle’s documents, authorities sought additional proof of ownership. Authorities eventually loaded the Chiron onto a flatbed truck, while Rimac was taken to a police station to complete the formalities.
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What the man told Rimac
At the police station, Rimac was asked whether he wanted to meet the man accused of stealing his car. He agreed and heard the man’s explanation.
He said the man had visited the company to ask for a job before noticing the key inside the Chiron.
“He said he came to the company to ask for a job, and then he was like, ‘Yeah, but I saw the car, and it had the key inside, like it was my fault.’ And he just took the car and went off and had the idea to go to Germany for whatever reason,” Rimac recalled.
Despite the incident, Rimac said he would not press charges against the man. However, he clarified that the decision would not prevent the authorities from pursuing the case.
“Of course, I won’t press charges,” he said, adding that Croatian and Austrian police would still prosecute the man because of the vehicle’s high value.
Rimac also revealed that the Chiron sustained some damage during the incident but said he was not particularly concerned.
“He damaged the car a bit. It’s okay. I don’t care. We’ll repair it,” he said. The CEO added that his biggest relief was that nobody had been hurt. He also thanked the police officers who recovered the vehicle, particularly the Austrian police.
The video has since gone viral, sparking a deluge of reactions. “The level of being that unbothered like Rimac is something we all wanna reach,” a user wrote. “You sir are a very selfless individual, hats off to the way you handled the situation,” another user commented.
“I am still stuck at I do not know where my Bugatti is half the time,” a third user reacted.