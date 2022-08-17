Watch video: Massive tornado-like waterspout captured on camera in Florida

Dramatic footage of a waterspout that appeared over coastal waters in Destin, Northwest Florida, US Tuesday has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Instagram user Boo Freeman shows a massive waterspout looming over the waterbody in the backdrop of skyscrapers accompanied by lightning. The large tornado-like funnel seemed to connect the ocean and the sky.

“Silver shells What a morning ! Wow,” read the caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

A marine warning was issued by the National Weather Service in the wake of the waterspout.

CBS News reported the waterspout which hit the Destin coast did not touch land and moved away from the shore after developing.

Jeff Berardelli, a meteorologist, was quoted as saying by Fox4kc that it was a tornadic waterspout—a tornado moving over water—rather than a fair weather waterspout.

Citing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, CBS News said that a waterspout is a “whirling column of air and water mist.” During mild weather, “fair weather” waterspouts are witnessed whereas “tornadic” waterspouts are seen during severe thunderstorms and exhibit common qualities of a tornado.

Florida frequently witnesses waterspouts and terrifying clips go viral. In March this year, a large waterspout left beachgoers shocked in Florida. Videos which surfaced online showed people screaming and running away from the shore after a large vortex appeared closer to the beach. No injuries or fatalities were reported.