‘Take me back to 2020’: Massive sinkhole opens up in Italian hospital’s car park

A massive sinkhole swallowed several cars at a hospital in Naples, forcing Italian authorities to evacuate a Covid-ward which is near the parking lot.

Several videos of the sinkhole, which measured around 22,000 square feet in width and 66 feet deep, were shared on social media on Friday, triggering shocked reactions online.

The Naples Police told CNN that a technical expert has been appointed to investigate the issue and ascertain the causes of the collapse, which may have occurred due to the “water infiltration given the heavy rains of the last two weeks”.

Aerial footage captures a sinkhole that opened in a hospital parking lot in Naples, Italy, forcing a residence for recovering COVID-19 patients to close temporarily. Firefighters said there didn’t appear to be any injuries, but three cars did fall in. https://t.co/4pjpSI85ag pic.twitter.com/mqU8XRM4TT — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2021

Post the incident, fire bridge used canines to confirm that no one was trapped under the debris. Six patients from an asymptomatic Covid ward were also evacuated from the location, the news website reported.

Several videos of the sinkhole were circulated online with many wondering the cause behind the opening of the ground.

