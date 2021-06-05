Massive sinkhole appears in Mexico field, threatens to swallow house

A gigantic sinkhole, measuring about 300 feet in diameter, has opened up in a farmland in the state of Puebla, Mexico. The hole, which has continued to rapidly expand since it first appeared a week ago, is threatening to swallow a nearby house. Pictures and videos of the massive sinkhole, which have gone viral on social media, have left netizens feeling anxious.

According to a New York Post report, authorities have asked locals to steer clear of the location and not go near the house of the sinkhole, which is now filled with groundwater and is around 60 feet deep. Moreover, homes near the area have been evacuated until the investigators deem the area safe.

A video of the sinkhole was posted by a user @analita_vasquez while sharing details about its occurrence. “A sinkhole of at least 60 meters in diameter by 15 meters deep, within which there is water, was opened in the community of Zacatepec, municipality of Juan C. Bonilla. A neighbour of the place captured the moment when the Socavón expands into farmland,” read the tweet.

⚠️Un #socavon de al menos 60 metros de diámetro por 15 metros de profundidad, dentro del cual hay agua, se abrió en la comunidad de Zacatepec, municipio de Juan C. Bonilla #Puebla. 🚷

En vecino del lugar captó el momento en que el #Socavón se expande en terrenos de cultivo. pic.twitter.com/5hFON9Rcm0 — Ana Laura Vásquez (@analita_vasquez) June 1, 2021

Locals living in the area said they heard a loud thunderous sound before the appearance of the sinkhole. “At 6 o’clock, we heard thunder. We did not think this was it and then my in-laws realized it and when I got closer, I saw that the earth sank and how the water was bubbling and I panicked,” Magdalena, a resident in the area, told the local El Sol de México outlet, the report stated.

🔹 Se ha realizado evacuación preventiva de una vivienda cercana al #socavón.

🔹Se mantiene cerco de seguridad de 500 m.

⚠️Se solicita a la población NO acercarse a la zona. Autoridades ya trabajan en el lugar. pic.twitter.com/uqMdhFpIFF — Protección Civil México (@CNPC_MX) May 31, 2021

Moreover, Magdalena said they have not been able to return to their home as it is located too close to the sinkhole. “The authorities have not told us anything, but we see that our house is at the bottom of the sinkhole,” Magdalena told the news website. “We are very sad because we built our house with a lot of effort, sacrifice. We succeeded, but this happened.”