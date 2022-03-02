Massive explosion at UK railway station leaves netizens baffled. Watch video

A massive explosion after a fire at a railway station in the UK’s Southampton has left residents baffled as it lit up the sky. The video of the explosion, showing a cloudy night sky flashing in orange, white, and blue, has been circulating on social media.

The BBC reported that the fire Monday broke out after a group of youngsters reportedly threw a scooter into the tracks. British Transport Police (BTP) and firefighters reached the spot at 8 pm after receiving information and BTP told the BBC that the scooter was recovered. However, the youngsters were not found after a search.

Watch the video:

St Denys train station… No idea why, honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington… #southampton #stdenys pic.twitter.com/bVGyZw7Oh1 — Anthony Weldon (@Antlv426) February 28, 2022

“St Denys train station… No idea why, honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington…,” read the caption of the clip.

Netizens were shocked after watching the clip. “Felt my heart stop a moment when my whole window went white! Wonder what caused it,” commented a user.

I live right by the Station, some kids threw an electric scooter on the tracks 🙄 — Clare Old (@enkeli85) February 28, 2022

Look at this video and honestly tell me it wouldn’t go well with some loud music. "Sick beats" you might call it. https://t.co/mxdOmzRYv3 — Reemt Rühmkorf (@PupReemt) March 1, 2022

Felt my heart stop a moment when my whole window went white! Wonder what caused it https://t.co/EN3xj4r8NA — Emily Legge (@emilyalegge) February 28, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off,” Helen Trimarco Ransome, a local resident, was quoted as saying by the BBC. Ransome also said that another resident had “flagged down an approaching train” while the firefighters were examining the line.

Ben Duursma, a 21-year-old student who watched the explosion, told The Daily Echo he sat upon his bed when the sky lit up. “I thought it was a load of fireworks. It was bright white and orange, and a plume of smoke—it’s hard to describe as it was so bright. We could see the colours of the grass and it looked like daytime,” he added.

“Police arrived on the scene very quickly, and I think I heard the fire engines shortly after.”