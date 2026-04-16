‘The earth is fighting back’: Massive bee swarms shut down shops and trigger urgent alerts across Israel

A massive swarm of bees were spotted hovering across several urban areas in Israel, prompting authorities to issue an urgent public safety advisory.
According to Royanews.TV, residents and business owners were directed to immediately shut doors and windows. The now-viral video shows thick clusters of bees gathering around buildings, sitting on parked vehicles, and shop entrances.
The swarms were reported in multiple locations, including areas near Tel Aviv and nearby communities, where residents described hearing “loud buzzing sounds” as cafes and retail outlets briefly shut down as a precaution, the report added.
Emergency responders and local municipal officials warned people not to disturb or try to remove the bees themselves. Instead, trained beekeepers and environmental teams were sent in to safely relocate the colonies rather than destroy them.
Watch here:
Tens of thousands of bees have suddenly swarmed across parts of Israel, prompting authorities to warn residents and shop owners to keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/ANxJ477qz5
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 15, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, garnering over 15 million views and a wave of reactions.
A user shared another video of bees spread across the skies. “Crows fill the skies, and swarms of bees spread across the occupied territories, signs many see as ominous,” the post read.
Crows fill the skies, and swarms of bees spread across the occupied territories signs many see as ominous. pic.twitter.com/TqnaGDy7A7
— ADI ALARDAH (@alardah91) April 15, 2026
“And instead of asking why this is happening, the focus becomes: “close your windows.” REALLY???” another user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: The reported sightings of large bee swarms in urban areas are based on viral social media footage and early reports. While authorities have issued safety advisories to prevent stings and ensure public safety, the situation involves unverified social claims and speculative interpretations regarding the cause of the swarms
“A large swarm of bees settled in a shopping complex in the southern city of Netivot, with footage showing masses of bees flying through the area as residents look on in alarm,” a third user reacted.
“Bees are pissed, thats what they get for destroying farms, orchards, and water supplies. The earth itself is fighting back,” a fourth user chimed in.