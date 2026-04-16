‘The earth is fighting back’: Massive bee swarms shut down shops and trigger urgent alerts across Israel

A massive swarm of bees were spotted hovering across several urban areas in Israel, prompting authorities to issue an urgent public safety advisory.

According to Royanews.TV, residents and business owners were directed to immediately shut doors and windows. The now-viral video shows thick clusters of bees gathering around buildings, sitting on parked vehicles, and shop entrances.

The swarms were reported in multiple locations, including areas near Tel Aviv and nearby communities, where residents described hearing “loud buzzing sounds” as cafes and retail outlets briefly shut down as a precaution, the report added.

Emergency responders and local municipal officials warned people not to disturb or try to remove the bees themselves. Instead, trained beekeepers and environmental teams were sent in to safely relocate the colonies rather than destroy them.