Lawmaker sets up poll for ‘state dinosaur’ to help kids understand legislative processes

The Framingham Democrat has chosen two dinosaurs for consideration the first one being Podokesaurus holyokensis and the second one, Anchisaurus polyzelus. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Jack Lewis)

A Massachusetts state lawmaker is planning on filing legislation to officially declare a state dinosaur. The plan is part of his efforts to teach children about legislative processes.

State Representative Jack Lewis in a tweet on January 4 announced that he plans on filing the legislation on January 15. He also shared a link that allows the public to choose which dinosaur to vote for.

The Framingham Democrat has chosen two dinosaurs for consideration: the Podokesaurus holyokensis and the Anchisaurus polyzelus. Both species were reportedly discovered in Massachusetts.

With so much uncertainty in our world today, can you think of a better way to help kids (and those young-at-heart) learn about the legislative process than be naming an official Massachusetts State Dinosaur? Help me file this legislation by voting today!https://t.co/T5N9YZJYYj — Rep. Jack Lewis (@RepJackLewis) January 4, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Lewis said that over 150 people have already voted in the first two hours.

“Twelve states have already designated an official “State Dinosaur,” and with your help, maybe Massachusetts will be next,” Lewis wrote on an official poll page.

According to the poll page, voting is open to any resident of Massachusetts and to those with close connections to the Commonwealth.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the poll here:

Sharing with my elementary school students! — Nancy Stenberg (@malibrarydem) January 5, 2021

the answer is clear, vote for the terrifying monster from Holyoke — Adam Terry (@aptdevllc) January 4, 2021

Awesome 👏 — Mrs. Razzaq (@MrsRazzaqMath) January 4, 2021

Rep. Jake Anchisaurus (D-Newton) — Jack Leary (@JackFor2020) January 4, 2021

if i don’t live in MA am i allowed to vote in this? — Philip Trevisan (@philiptrevisan) January 4, 2021

Anchisaurus squad — Andrew Schwartz (@nanohumanum) January 5, 2021