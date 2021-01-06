scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Lawmaker sets up poll for ‘state dinosaur’ to help kids understand legislative processes

The Framingham Democrat has chosen two dinosaurs for consideration: the Podokesaurus holyokensis and the Anchisaurus polyzelus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 6, 2021 7:11:45 pm
Massachusetts, Massachusetts state dinosaur, Massachusetts state dinosaur polls, Massachusetts state dinosaur selection, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe Framingham Democrat has chosen two dinosaurs for consideration the first one being Podokesaurus holyokensis and the second one, Anchisaurus polyzelus. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Jack Lewis)

A Massachusetts state lawmaker is planning on filing legislation to officially declare a state dinosaur. The plan is part of his efforts to teach children about legislative processes.

State Representative Jack Lewis in a tweet on January 4 announced that he plans on filing the legislation on January 15. He also shared a link that allows the public to choose which dinosaur to vote for.

The Framingham Democrat has chosen two dinosaurs for consideration: the Podokesaurus holyokensis and the Anchisaurus polyzelus. Both species were reportedly discovered in Massachusetts.

In a follow-up tweet, Lewis said that over 150 people have already voted in the first two hours.

“Twelve states have already designated an official “State Dinosaur,” and with your help, maybe Massachusetts will be next,” Lewis wrote on an official poll page.

According to the poll page, voting is open to any resident of Massachusetts and to those with close connections to the Commonwealth.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the poll here:

