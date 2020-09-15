Bear wakes up man napping by swimming pool, moment caught on camera

The video of the encounter caught on the home security camera shows the bear leisurely walking up to the pool to drink water as the man peacefully sleeps nearby.

A Massachusetts man was lounging near his swimming when he was woken up by a curious bear that had walked into his yard. The video of the encounter is now being widely shared on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, Greenfield resident Matthew Bete was taking a nap in a chair by his pool on Sunday when a bear walked into his yard through an open gate.

The encounter captured on a security camera shows the bear leisurely walking up to the pool to take a drink of water. It then spots Bete and cautiously sniffs the sleeping man’s foot before giving it a gentle tap.

That woke Bete up and startled the bear as well. The bear quickly fled, but Bete did get some pictures of the animal.

Watch the video here:

The video of the incident was posted on Facebook with the caption, “Matt was a little startled yesterday while taking a rest by the pool”.

Here’s how people reacted to the video :

