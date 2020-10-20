scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Bihar polls

Woman refuses to wear mask on flight, deliberately coughs on passengers when deplaned

Footage recorded by a passenger shows a woman on an EasyJet plane, that was ready to depart, deliberately coughing on other passengers and hurling abuses at the crew after she was asked to deplane for refusing to wear a mask.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 20, 2020 4:49:50 pm
woman no mask booted from flight, passenger swear easyjet crew, anti masker removed from easyjet flight, woman coughs swears easyjet flight, viral videos, indian expressThe incident took place at Belfast International Airport on Sunday on a flight to Edinburg and has been shared on social media.

A video of a woman’s reaction on being asked to deplane for refusing to wear a mask is being widely shared on social media, with many questioning her behaviour.

Footage recorded by a passenger shows a woman on an EasyJet plane, that was ready to depart, deliberately coughing on other passengers and hurling abuses at the crew after she was asked to deplane for refusing to wear a mask.

In the video she is heard swearing and and shouting, “Everybody dies, you know that?” As the crew ushered her down the aisle, the woman passenger is heard saying, “If it’s from corona or not, everybody dies.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The incident took place at the Belfast International Airport on Sunday on a flight to Edinburgh.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised.]

An Easyjet spokesman confirmed that the police had to be called following an incident on flight EZY481 “due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face covering”, BBC reported.

Guidelines stipulate that all passengers bring their own face coverings for a flight that need to worn throughout except while drinking or eating, the spokesperson said.

People on social media criticised the woman for her behaviour and potentially putting other passengers at risk.

The passenger who recorded the video told the Edinburgh Evening News that the airline staff had accommodated her when she had asked for a row of seats to herself. But she began shouting when they asked her to wear a mask.

Belfast International Airport also released a statement that said the passenger was subsequently arrested.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 20: Latest News

Advertisement