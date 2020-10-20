Woman refuses to wear mask on flight, deliberately coughs on passengers when deplaned

The incident took place at Belfast International Airport on Sunday on a flight to Edinburg and has been shared on social media.

A video of a woman’s reaction on being asked to deplane for refusing to wear a mask is being widely shared on social media, with many questioning her behaviour.

Footage recorded by a passenger shows a woman on an EasyJet plane, that was ready to depart, deliberately coughing on other passengers and hurling abuses at the crew after she was asked to deplane for refusing to wear a mask.

In the video she is heard swearing and and shouting, “Everybody dies, you know that?” As the crew ushered her down the aisle, the woman passenger is heard saying, “If it’s from corona or not, everybody dies.”

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised.]

An Easyjet passenger is thrown off the Belfast to Edinburgh flight this afternoon after she refused to wear a face covering 👀 pic.twitter.com/YwRLNBK8aA — stephen 🇬🇧 (@LFC_blano) October 18, 2020

An Easyjet spokesman confirmed that the police had to be called following an incident on flight EZY481 “due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face covering”, BBC reported.

Guidelines stipulate that all passengers bring their own face coverings for a flight that need to worn throughout except while drinking or eating, the spokesperson said.

People on social media criticised the woman for her behaviour and potentially putting other passengers at risk.

Isn’t it weird how “Well, everybody dies sometime” has become the rallying cry of the anti-maskers ? When it’s her sister, mother, or child on a ventilator in an ICU, I hope she realises what she’s become. — Dominic #FBPE (@GoodwinDominic) October 19, 2020

‘Everybody dies’ would be a fitting epitaph. I jest of course, but I don’t think she gave a shit about anyone else… — Louis #FBPE 🇪🇺🇬🇧❄ (@BinaryJunkie) October 19, 2020

Arrested and charged I hope. When these “people” feel the need to cough like that….makes me cringe on so many levels. The epitome of inhumanity. — Kosta Triantafillou (@kostatriantafi1) October 19, 2020

Well done the @easyJet crew for dealing with this disgusting creature. She should however be investigated by @policescotland or @ChiefConPSNI for the distress she has inflicted in all those present. — Russell (@rssandr5) October 19, 2020

Whatever your view on masks 😷 there is absolutely no reason to give this level of abuse to airline crew. The compliance with crew instructions is a condition of travel on all airlines. Don’t comply and the best that can happen is you’re offloaded. Well handled @easyJet. https://t.co/TF9SXOvdPZ — Scott Bateman MBE (@scottiebateman) October 19, 2020

The passenger who recorded the video told the Edinburgh Evening News that the airline staff had accommodated her when she had asked for a row of seats to herself. But she began shouting when they asked her to wear a mask.

Belfast International Airport also released a statement that said the passenger was subsequently arrested.

